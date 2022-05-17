ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Potential Detroit Red Wings coaching candidate Barry Trotz lands NHL interview

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 2 days ago

According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, former New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz has landed an interview. On Tuesday, Friedman reported that he is hearing Trotz...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Red Wings: Predicting Lucas Raymond’s Future Based on Rookie Season

Lucas Raymond had an incredibly impressive rookie season for the Detroit Red Wings, earning first-line minutes and scoring 57 points while leading the team’s forwards in ice time. With such a massive role on a rebuilding team that is still searching for its identity, Raymond made it clear that he will be one of the centerpieces of the team’s future.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Barry Trotz next Jets coach, and Malkin dismisses KHL talk

Barry Trotz interviewed with his hometown Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. The 59 year-old head coach compiled a 152-103-34 record in 4 seasons with the Islanders that included two runs to the Eastern Conference Final before they surprisingly let him go at season’s end. For his coaching career, he’s amassed...
NHL
NHL

Rinzel plays similar to Parayko, scout says on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Chaska defenseman comparable to Blues star with size, fluid skating, offensive ability. Sam Rinzel, the top-rated high school player in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters for the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft, plays a style similar to St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko, according to Greg Rajanen of Central Scouting.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
State
New York State
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
NHL

Red Wings Wrap-Up: Seider one of NHL's top defensemen after rookie season

Moritz Seider burst onto the scene in his NHL debut, recording two assists on Opening Night against the two-time defending Stanley Cup-champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena. And as Seider navigated his first week of NHL action, the Detroit Red Wings rookie defenseman appeared at ease. "I think...
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

BARRY TROTZ TO INTERVIEW WITH HIS HOMETOWN TEAM ON TUESDAY

Just over a week ago, Barry Trotz was fired by the New York Islanders after spending four years as their bench boss. In his tenure on Long Island, Trotz guided them to back-to-back appearances in the third round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Trotz will...
NHL
Yardbarker

Buffalo Sabres Players Season Report Card: Dylan Cozens

Dylan Cozens made a name for himself at a young age as a hard-working player. From his junior years to his very short NHL career, he has never taken a shift off. Nicknamed the “Workhorse from Whitehorse” early on, it seemed like he was on a mission this season to shed the “all work with some scoring” label that was tied to him. Instead, he wanted to show that he had a much better scoring touch than was previously anticipated.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elliotte Friedman
Person
Lane Lambert
Person
Steve Yzerman
Person
Barry Trotz
Person
Jeff Blashill
NBC Sports

Jack Adams Award: Brunette, Gallant, Sutter are 2021-22 finalists

Andrew Brunette of the Florida Panthers, Gerard Gallant of the New York Rangers, and Darryl Sutter of the Calgary Flames are the three finalists for the 2021-22 Jack Adams Award. The award, which is voted on by the NHL Broadcasters’ Association, is given “the NHL coach adjudged to have contributed the most to his team’s success.”
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ 25-Year Playoff Streak Ending Revisited

It has been six seasons since the Detroit Red Wings participated in the NHL playoffs. Prior to that, Detroit had 25-consecutive appearances in the postseason, which gave fans a bit of everything from disappointing first-round exits to six appearances in the Stanley Cup Final, resulting in four championships. As the team continues to rebuild, here is a look back at their last playoff appearance in 2016.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

'It really hit home' | Sabres join Bills, Bandits in supporting East Side

Kyle Okposo, Malcolm Subban, and Kevyn Adams volunteered alongside fellow local athletes. Katrina Washington used to Uber to the Tops market on Jefferson Avenue from her job on Fillmore, a convenient stop to grab dinner for her two children on her way home from work. Washington did not lose any...
HOCKEY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Red Wings#Detroit Sports News
NHL

Gritsyuk Named KHL Rookie of the Year | BLOG

The Devils' fifth-round pick in 2019 also won a silver medal at the Winter Olympics. Devils prospect Arseny Gritsyuk was named the Kontinental Hockey League Rookie of the Year, the Alexei Cherepanov Award, after posting 22 goals and 38 points in 52 games played. Gritsyuk, who was New Jersey's fifth-round...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Draft Targets: Matthew Savoie

Heading into the 2022 NHL Draft, the Detroit Red Wings seem to be in a position to draft a forward with the eighth overall selection. They have plenty of defensive prospects, highlighted by last year’s sixth overall pick Simon Edvinsson, and their goaltender of the future, Sebastian Cossa, is doing his thing in the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season. With the graduation of Lucas Raymond and Joe Veleno this season, the Red Wings have Jonatan Berggren as their top forward prospect, but beyond him is a list of forwards that project to be second line forwards at best. Furthermore, they lack a prospect that projects to be a top-six or even top line center at the NHL level, and that’s a hole that has persisted since Dylan Larkin graduated back in the fall of 2015.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy