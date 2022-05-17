LeBron picks Kyrie, Kevin Durant as teammates in dream 2-on-2 vs. Jordan and Pippen

LeBron James conducted a question-and-answer session on Twitter this week, and, unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long before fans started asking about Michael Jordan.

When asked who he would team up with for a 2-on-2 showdown against Bulls legends Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, presumably in their prime, James named three superstars from his era he’d choose from: Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

James has teamed with all three previously. He won the 2016 NBA championship with Irving when both were in Cleveland, and he won Olympic gold medals alongside Durant and Bryant with Team USA.

James recently called Durant and Irving two of the most skilled players of all time.