ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

'It is White supremacy': CNN speaks to son of Buffalo massacre victim

CNN
CNN
 2 days ago

The internet is going...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says supermarket shooting will 'be a turning point' for the country as NY Gov. Kathy Hochul doubles down on blaming Twitch for allowing live stream of the massacre

Mayor Byron Brown said Sunday that the shooting in his town of Buffalo, New York Saturday that left 10 people dead could be the final 'turning point' for gun legislation in the U.S. as the state's Governor Kathy Hochul doubles down on pointing blame at social media companies. 'I would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Supremacy#Security System#Massacre#Simplisafe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
NewsOne

Buffalo Shooting Suspect's Hispanic Best Friend Speaks Out

In an ironic twist, Payton Gendron, the suspected white supremacist in custody following this weekend’s deadly shooting rampage in Buffalo that's been widely attributed to anti-Black racism, has a best friend who is of a different ethnicity. The post Buffalo Shooting Suspect's Hispanic Best Friend Speaks Out appeared first on NewsOne.
BUFFALO, NY
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
806M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy