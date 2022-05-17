My Low-Effort, Highly Riffable Formula for a Trifle Everyone Will Love

The offer was simple: Using the code “FREELUNCH,” Grubhub customers in the New York metropolitan area could take $15 off orders placed on Tuesday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. (They were still required to pay taxes, fees, and optional tips.) Naturally, a discounted lunch during a period of nationwide inflation and rising food costs was an enticing prospect; as BuzzFeed reported, order volume peaked at 6,000 per minute during those three hours. But almost immediately, it turned into a nightmare: All over Twitter and TikTok, hangry diners railed against Grubhub for “scamming” and “gaslighting” them into ordering a salad at 1 p.m. that arrived at 6 p.m.—or didn’t show up at all.

