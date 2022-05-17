ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Low-Effort, Highly Riffable Formula for a Trifle Everyone Will Love

By Kyle Beechey
Bon Appétit
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe only thing better than a good recipe? When something’s so easy to make that you don’t even need one. Welcome to It’s That Simple, a column where we talk you through the process of making the dishes and drinks we can make with our eyes...

Bon Appétit

Beware the Trendy Drink Trap—This Summer, Get Whatever You Want

It took me approximately one calendar year to realize I did not like espresso martinis. It all started in June, 2021, when the New York Times proclaimed that espresso martinis were BACK, baby. I admittedly hadn’t noticed a single espresso martini out in the wild. But as soon as I finished reading, it was like I was in an espresso martini fever dream.
FOOD & DRINKS
Bon Appétit

Vada Pav With Dry Coconut-Garlic Chutney

Street food is one of the things I miss most about living in India—specifically vada pav. Imagine a hearty, aromatic potato patty with a crisp chickpea flour exterior, which gets served on a soft, savory bun, topped with a simple, flavorful dry coconut-garlic chutney, and paired with fried green chiles. Vada here refers to the deep-fried potato patty and pav to the bun. Serve with drizzles of cilantro and tamarind chutneys (homemade or store-bought) for a fresh spicy kick and some sweetness. While vada pav might be a labor of love, you’ll be rewarded in flavor for the effort. —Rachel Gurjar.
FOOD & DRINKS
Bon Appétit

How to Cook Shirataki, the Flavor-Absorbing Japanese Noodle That Never Gets Mushy

One thing that seems to move product off the shelves in any country is the promise of svelteness, slimness, and a Ripped Physique. And in an era where carbs have been villainized, the notion that plants could serve as a replacement for starchy noodles has moved many a mountain of zoodles, courgetti, and spaghetti squash. The latest noodle replacement to gain popularity in the United States: shirataki, a food that’s been consumed in Japan for centuries.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Bon Appétit

How Grubhub’s ‘Free Lunch’ Plan Spiraled Into Chaos

The offer was simple: Using the code “FREELUNCH,” Grubhub customers in the New York metropolitan area could take $15 off orders placed on Tuesday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. (They were still required to pay taxes, fees, and optional tips.) Naturally, a discounted lunch during a period of nationwide inflation and rising food costs was an enticing prospect; as BuzzFeed reported, order volume peaked at 6,000 per minute during those three hours. But almost immediately, it turned into a nightmare: All over Twitter and TikTok, hangry diners railed against Grubhub for “scamming” and “gaslighting” them into ordering a salad at 1 p.m. that arrived at 6 p.m.—or didn’t show up at all.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

