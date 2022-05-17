ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky primary May 2022: U.S. Senate, House

WLKY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky Sen. Rand Paul is running for a third term. he is expected...

www.wlky.com

WHAS11

Judge blocks 'key portions' of Kentucky abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal judge on Thursday extended an order blocking key portions of a new Kentucky abortion law that had forced the state's two clinics to temporarily halt abortions. The ruling said that the law's 15-week ban on abortions would remain blocked until the U.S. Supreme Court...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Democrats react to Rep. Booker’s historic nomination

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge released the following statement on the historic nomination of former Rep. Charles Booker for the U.S. Senate: “With Charles Booker’s victory tonight, Kentucky Democrats have made history by nominating the first Black candidate to lead a major party ticket heading into a general election in Kentucky. […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Rand Paul wins GOP nomination for Kentucky US Senate

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky US Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has won the GOP nomination for the Kentucky US Senate seat. Paul beat out his five challengers, including John Schiess, Tami Stainfield, Arnold Blankenship, Valerie Fredrick and Paul Hamilton. Paul will face his democratic challenger in November as he seeks...
KENTUCKY STATE
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
lakercountry.com

Attorney General’s election violation hotline has numerous complaints from Russell, surrounding counties

The Kentucky Attorney General’s Election Violation Hotline received numerous complaints from Russell and surrounding counties during the primary election, either pre-election day, on election day, or after polls closed. In Russell County, the hotline received two complaints pre-election classified as “procedural questions.”. Five complaints were called in Clinton...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Beshear signs bills in support of Kentucky military service members, families

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation into law Wednesday that supports Kentucky’s military community and families as part of Military Appreciation Month. The four pieces of legislation were recently passed by the General Assembly. According to a release by Beshear’s office, Beshear also recognized the ultimate...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

12 Ky counties back in yellow on COVID map

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - 12 Kentucky Counties are now in the yellow on the COVID-19 metrics map. Two of those counties are Union and Henderson. There were only three counties total last week. The state’s positivity rate is now over nine percent. According to state officials, hospitalizations remain low and...
KENTUCKY STATE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Rand Paul
TwoSq Media

The 1861 Civil War battle at Camp Wildcat was one of the first US Civil War battles in the country.

Kentucky is synonymous with the name wildcat. In fact, many wild cats are in abundance and indigenous to Kentucky. The University of Kentucky adopted the name "Wildcats" in 1909, after a 6-2 football victory over Illinois, according to the University of Kentucky. At the beginning of U.S. Civil War (1861-1865), the Battle of Camp Wildcat occurred near London, Ky., in 1861.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Beshear signs four bills benefiting military families, veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear signed four pieces of legislation recently passed by the General Assembly to salute military children and their families in celebration of Military Appreciation Month; the measures were signed to help strengthen Kentucky’s military community. ”We thank them for their support in responding...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Three incumbent sheriffs across Tri-State lose primary election in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Three incumbent sheriffs lost their primary elections, and four new sheriffs will take office in January. Two Republican candidates filed for sheriff in both Ohio and Daviess County, but no Democrats, meaning Adam Wright of Ohio County and Brad Youngman of Daviess County will most likely run unopposed in November’s general election.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
#Sen Rand Paul#U S#Sen Mitch Mcconnell#U S Senate#House#Republican#Democratic
wevv.com

Wade Williams, Byron Hobgood nominated as candidates in race for State Rep. of Hopkins County

A former law enforcement official in Madisonville, Kentucky, advanced in Tuesday's Kentucky primary elections. Former Madisonville Police Chief Wade Williams won the Republican nomination for Kentucky House of Representatives District 4. Election results from Hopkins County officials show Williams won against candidates David Sharp and Bobby Girvin with more than...
leoweekly.com

4 Things You May Have Missed From A Wild Kentucky Primary Night

Louisville was understandably mostly focused last night on who won our mayoral race and Congressional race. But, there were big races outside of the city, smaller races in Louisville and even some surprising performances from those who lost that deserve our attention, too. Here are some important takeaways that you...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

15 people indicted on charges in multimillion-dollar drug operation, including in Kentucky, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fifteen people were indicted on drug trafficking and money laundering charges in a criminal operation in Indiana, Kentucky, Florida and California. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a federal grand jury charged defendants with a conspiracy to distribute semi-truckload quantities of marijuana and THC-containing products and to launder the bulk cash proceeds from selling the drugs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
dakotanewsnow.com

Pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A doctor in Kentucky has been arrested on federal charges for trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband. Stephanie Russell, 52, a pediatrician in Louisville, was taken into custody by FBI agents Thursday. Court records state Russell made contact with a person Sunday that...
LOUISVILLE, KY

