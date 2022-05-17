Kentucky primary May 2022: U.S. Senate, House

Perennial political candidate Geoff Young is the Democratic nominee for Kentucky’s 6th Congressional district, but the state party and top elected official, Gov. Andy Beshear, say they won’t support him. He’ll face Republican incumbent Rep. Andy Barr during this year’s General Election in November. Young is...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal judge on Thursday extended an order blocking key portions of a new Kentucky abortion law that had forced the state's two clinics to temporarily halt abortions. The ruling said that the law's 15-week ban on abortions would remain blocked until the U.S. Supreme Court...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge released the following statement on the historic nomination of former Rep. Charles Booker for the U.S. Senate: “With Charles Booker’s victory tonight, Kentucky Democrats have made history by nominating the first Black candidate to lead a major party ticket heading into a general election in Kentucky. […]
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky US Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has won the GOP nomination for the Kentucky US Senate seat. Paul beat out his five challengers, including John Schiess, Tami Stainfield, Arnold Blankenship, Valerie Fredrick and Paul Hamilton. Paul will face his democratic challenger in November as he seeks...
A Kentucky Teacher of the Year painted a picture of a dire situation for LGBTQ+ teachers and youth in Kentucky schools in testimony before a Congressional House committee hearing on classroom censorship on Thursday. “I’ve always faced discrimination as a gay teacher, and I’ve weathered the storm because my presence...
The Kentucky Attorney General’s Election Violation Hotline received numerous complaints from Russell and surrounding counties during the primary election, either pre-election day, on election day, or after polls closed. In Russell County, the hotline received two complaints pre-election classified as “procedural questions.”. Five complaints were called in Clinton...
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation into law Wednesday that supports Kentucky’s military community and families as part of Military Appreciation Month. The four pieces of legislation were recently passed by the General Assembly. According to a release by Beshear’s office, Beshear also recognized the ultimate...
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - 12 Kentucky Counties are now in the yellow on the COVID-19 metrics map. Two of those counties are Union and Henderson. There were only three counties total last week. The state’s positivity rate is now over nine percent. According to state officials, hospitalizations remain low and...
Kentucky is synonymous with the name wildcat. In fact, many wild cats are in abundance and indigenous to Kentucky. The University of Kentucky adopted the name "Wildcats" in 1909, after a 6-2 football victory over Illinois, according to the University of Kentucky. At the beginning of U.S. Civil War (1861-1865), the Battle of Camp Wildcat occurred near London, Ky., in 1861.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear signed four pieces of legislation recently passed by the General Assembly to salute military children and their families in celebration of Military Appreciation Month; the measures were signed to help strengthen Kentucky’s military community. ”We thank them for their support in responding...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Three incumbent sheriffs lost their primary elections, and four new sheriffs will take office in January. Two Republican candidates filed for sheriff in both Ohio and Daviess County, but no Democrats, meaning Adam Wright of Ohio County and Brad Youngman of Daviess County will most likely run unopposed in November’s general election.
A former law enforcement official in Madisonville, Kentucky, advanced in Tuesday's Kentucky primary elections. Former Madisonville Police Chief Wade Williams won the Republican nomination for Kentucky House of Representatives District 4. Election results from Hopkins County officials show Williams won against candidates David Sharp and Bobby Girvin with more than...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (Cincinnati Enquirer) - A convicted felon in Northern Kentucky could soon have police powers. J.R. Roth won election as a constable in Campbell County on Tuesday night, beating veteran police officer Barrett “B.J.” Champagne in Tuesday’s primary, 56% to 44%. Both are Republicans. No...
If you look at Kentucky's map of new cases over time, you can see a line that's held fairly constant at a low level beginning to bend back up — suggesting the current plateau is over. But state public health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack says widespread vaccination, coupled with...
Louisville was understandably mostly focused last night on who won our mayoral race and Congressional race. But, there were big races outside of the city, smaller races in Louisville and even some surprising performances from those who lost that deserve our attention, too. Here are some important takeaways that you...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fifteen people were indicted on drug trafficking and money laundering charges in a criminal operation in Indiana, Kentucky, Florida and California. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a federal grand jury charged defendants with a conspiracy to distribute semi-truckload quantities of marijuana and THC-containing products and to launder the bulk cash proceeds from selling the drugs.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A doctor in Kentucky has been arrested on federal charges for trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband. Stephanie Russell, 52, a pediatrician in Louisville, was taken into custody by FBI agents Thursday. Court records state Russell made contact with a person Sunday that...
Captain John Morgan hunt died in eastern Tenessee after years of battling for ideals of the Confederates.Kentucky Historical Society. General John Morgan Hunt was born in Alabama in 1825 and died in battle in Tennessee in 1864. General Hunt's body rests in Lexington, Kentucky city cemetery, according to the Kentucky Historical Society.
