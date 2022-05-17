ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, CA

Scoutlook: Where does JUCO Lineman Fit on Washington’s Defense?

By Mike Martin
realdawghuskies.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Huskies bolstered their defensive front by adding...

realdawghuskies.com

Comments / 0

Related
realdawghuskies.com

Player Page: Washington Wide Receiver Rashid Williams

Rashid Williams is a 4-star 2023 wide receiver out of Pittsburgh, California. Williams committed to the University of Washington on May 19th, 2022. Below are links to all stories from RealDawg.com related to Williams and will be updated as we roll out stories on him. Commitment:. Commitment Post:. Impact Statement:
WASHINGTON, CA
realdawghuskies.com

Impact Statement: Is the Ball Starting to Roll for Washington Recruiting?

With the commitment of 4-star receiver Rashid Williams to Washington Thursday morning, it sent a clear message that Washington is back in the recruiting game. According to 247Sports.com the Pittsburg, California receiver is top 25 at his position in the country. After not being included in his quarterback’s top 6 earlier this week, this is the shot in the arm that Washington needed.
PITTSBURG, CA
realdawghuskies.com

WOOF: 4-star WR Rashid Williams commits to Washington

This is why Kalen DeBoer brought JaMarcus Shephard to Washington, to recruit elite wide receivers. He did just that with Rashid Williams, a four-star wide receiver out of Pittsburg (Calif.) High School. The favorite target of one of the best quarterbacks in the country, five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, Williams immediately becomes the highest-rated recruit to commit to DeBoer and his staff, and the first blue-chip prospect to announce he’ll be donning the purple and gold.
WASHINGTON, CA
The Daily

Sudden-death playoff sends RJ Manke to NCAA Championship

It was a season to remember for the Washington men’s golf team, ending the year with its first Pac-12 Championship since a stretch of back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010. Washington looked to continue this hot stretch Monday in Stockton, California for the NCAA Regionals. The Huskies entered the 14-team field as the No. 2 seed and looked to finish as one of the top five programs to earn a berth to Scottsdale, Arizona for the NCAA Championship.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California College Sports
State
Washington State
Local
California Sports
City
Washington, CA
realdawghuskies.com

BREAKING: Washington adds UAB Linebacker Transfer

A day after receiving the pledge from defensive lineman Sekai Afoa-Asoau the Washington Huskies picked up another transfer in linebacker Kirs Moll from the University of Alabama Birmingham. “This is a position of need for the Huskies,” said RealDawg.com’s Roman Tomashoff. “With Edefuan Ulofoshio out for an unspecified time, Moll...
WASHINGTON, CA
elisportsnetwork.com

Boys Soccer: State Brackets Released

(Renton, WA) The WIAA Soccer selection committee released their state brackets on Sunday and below is a link and brief overview of each tournament. The 4A bracket has 16 teams with all the higher seeds hosting the match. Winners will advance to the quarterfinals and again the lower seed will host. The final 4 will be played at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup on May 27 and 28.
RENTON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juco#Washington Huskies#Lineman Fit#Defense#Premium Content#Premium Subscription
Thrillist

The Absolute Best BBQ Joints in Seattle

The month of May is National Barbecue Month, and there’s no better time to consider the fact that Seattle’s BBQ scene is underappreciated. We may not be as famous as Kansas City or Memphis, but pitmasters here have been diligently tending to their meats and enriching Seattle with a large and still growing smoked meat scene. Today, our barbecue options include strip mall restaurants, quaint barbecue shacks, whiskey bars, pop-ups, and more—all with creative spins that are distinctive to Seattle barbecue. With so many options available, here is a list of where to start.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
seattlemet.com

The Best Italian Food in Seattle

Italian food has deep roots in Seattle, from the immigrants who built a community in Rainier Valley a century ago to its influence on our modern Northwest culinary ethos—simple, seasonal, and grown close by. From red sauce to rustic pasta, Tuscan to tasting menus, here are our favorite Italian spots in the city. (If you’re looking for pizza, we made it a whole other, glorious thing.)
discoverourcoast.com

Willapa Bay: A road trip full of history

Jim Tweedie, a friend, was a pastor for many decades and has recently retired. A good storyteller, I wish I had caught a few of his sermons. I suppose I have indirectly a time or two. With a surgery coming up soon, Jim suggested a short drive toward Westport, a...
WESTPORT, WA
q13fox.com

AAA: Seattle will be second most popular Memorial Day destination

SEATTLE - AAA announced on Tuesday that 39.2 million Americans will travel over the Memorial Day holiday weekend and one of the top destinations is Seattle. The agency’s booking data revealed that big cities and beaches are the top destinations for both domestic and international travel. Seattle was predicted to be the second most popular U.S. destination while Vancouver, Canada was the top international destination.
VOICE of the Valley

WHEN COAL WAS KING: Elliott Farm Home and Outbuildings

Last week’s column painted a picture of the lower Cedar River valley in 1921, when dairy farms operated near the intersection of SR 169 and 140th Way S.E., just east of Renton. A century ago, cows still grazed on hundreds of acres of pastureland where tract homes, condominiums, a mobile home park, and the Maplewood Golf Course now sit. The most modern and successful of the dairies was owned by Robert James Elliott who immigrated from a farm where he was raised in Ontario, Canada.
foodista.com

Island Hopping: Hidden Gems on Washington's Whidbey and Camano Islands

Part 1 South Whidbey: Clinton to Langley to Greenbank. We left our home in Redmond, Washington, and after just a 90-minute drive (which included an enjoyable ferry ride), we arrived at Possession Beach Waterfront Park near the town of Clinton on Whidbey Island. The waterfront park has a great place to launch our kayak, so we quickly inflated it and got out onto the water! It was a beautiful paddle, shared with the shy but still very curious seals that kept popping out of the water to say hello. As with all of the boat ramps we visited on this trip – this is also a great place for stand-up paddleboards and other small craft.
LANGLEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy