Scoutlook: Where does JUCO Lineman Fit on Washington’s Defense?

Part 1 South Whidbey: Clinton to Langley to Greenbank. We left our home in Redmond, Washington, and after just a 90-minute drive (which included an enjoyable ferry ride), we arrived at Possession Beach Waterfront Park near the town of Clinton on Whidbey Island. The waterfront park has a great place to launch our kayak, so we quickly inflated it and got out onto the water! It was a beautiful paddle, shared with the shy but still very curious seals that kept popping out of the water to say hello. As with all of the boat ramps we visited on this trip – this is also a great place for stand-up paddleboards and other small craft.

LANGLEY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO