Madison County, IN

Madison County Council Candidate Looks For Recount

By Newsroom
 3 days ago

The election for the Republican Party nomination for the 2nd District seat on the Madison...

WISH-TV

Judge finds ailing Peru mayor unfit, names city council president to serve

PERU, Ind. (AP) — A north-central Indiana judge determined a hospitalized mayor was unfit for office and appointed the city’s council president to be acting mayor. Peru Mayor Miles Hewitt is still recuperating at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne following a heart attack on April 29. City Council...
PERU, IN
wbaa.org

Ask the Mayor: Frankfort’s Judy Sheets on how annexation will impact city budgets and the need for more police

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: We’ll talk about rising rents across the state of Indiana and what Frankfort is doing to keep living in the city affordable - and how it’s grappling with housing needs for middle and low-income residents. We’ll also talk about the primary election results and the win of Frankfort’s own Mark Genda in House District 41.
FRANKFORT, IN
cbs4indy.com

Preliminary sheriff election tied in Tipton County

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — The race for the Republican nomination for sheriff in Tipton County has gotten even tighter. On election night, the Republican primary race for Tipton County Sheriff came down to one vote separating the candidates. It all came down to a canvas of the votes to check for any outstanding votes.
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
Delaware County Students Receive Scholarships

Delaware County students preparing to become teachers are among this year’s recipients of the state’s Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to Delaware County lawmakers. MuncieJournal.com reports the scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation supported by the Indiana General Assembly, awards $7,500 per year to 200 high-achieving students. Recipients must commit to teaching in Indiana for a minimum of five years after graduating college. Current high school seniors or college students are eligible to apply.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

TWO COUNTIES RETURN TO HIGH-SPREAD LEVEL FOR COVID-19

(Whitewater Valley)--Two Whitewater Valley counties were counted Tuesday morning as once again having reached the highest level of spread for Covid-19. Those two counties are Union and Franklin. All counties in our area are have now reached moderate, substantial, or high-risk levels. Those risk levels are determined by the number of new cases in the last seven days. Reid Health on Tuesday morning listed only two patients are Covid-19 positive. That number has held steady for weeks.
FRANKLIN, IN
FOX59

Multi-million dollar development proposed in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A multi-million dollar development project is set to be considered by the Noblesville Common Council on Tuesday. If approved, the city would get the green light to start on $72 million worth of mixed-use development to the city’s western gateway. The Midland Pointe Development Project spans 40,000 square feet and 34 acres […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
maggrand.com

Federal judge upholds ruling that Indiana school must allow transgender student to use boys restroom

A federal judge upheld a previous ruling that an Indiana transgender student must be allowed to use the boys restroom, according to a report. Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, an Obama appointee, has rejected a motion from the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville to put on hold a previous injunction forcing John R. Wooden Middle School to allow the transgender student to use the boys’ bathroom, WTHR-TV reported.
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

Greenfield PD looking for reported missing woman

Greenfield Police have asked for the public’s assistance in finding Mary “Sirosky” Helsley. Helsley, 44, is five-feet-four-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hancock County non-emergency number at 317-477-4400 or the Greenfield Police Department at 317-477-4410.
GREENFIELD, IN
witzamfm.com

Carlisle Man Arrested on Five Charges in Lawrence County

Lawrence Co. - A Carlisle man has been arrested on five charges after speeding in Lawrence County. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at approximately 11:28 p.m., Trooper Sam Gillespie was patrolling SR 37 north of SR 58 in Bedford when he observed a vehicle traveling north on SR 37, later identified as a Black 2012 Dodge Avenger, that appeared to be traveling above the posted speed limit. Trooper Gillespie was able to confirm his suspicions of the vehicle's excessive speed by utilizing his radar which showed the vehicle was traveling 76-mph in a 55-mph zone. Trooper Gillespie conducted a traffic stop on SR 37 near SR 54 and while approaching the vehicle, the driver took off northbound with Gillespie following in pursuit.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

More than 10 cats removed from Anderson apartment

ANDERSON, Ind. — At least 11 cats were removed from an Anderson apartment that was covered in feces and urine, police confirmed. The Herald Bulletin reports animal control officials were sent to a duplex apartment on Marine Drive Tuesday after the landlord saw the animals and the conditions they were left to live in. The […]
ANDERSON, IN
woofboomnews.com

Wednesday, 5/18/2022 WBR Morning News

The City of Fishers received nearly $26k of nearly $470 in grants from IDEM Community Recycling Grant Program. These provide funding for projects that increase education and promotion of recycling, waste reduction, and more. Grants are funded through IDEM’s Solid Waste Management Fund – none of the funding comes from tax dollars.
FISHERS, IN

