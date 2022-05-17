Norwalk man involved in accident

TOWNSEND TOWNSHIP — The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a recent two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorcycle that occurred on Ohio 412 at CR 294, in Sandusky County.

The crash occurred Friday afternoon.

Unit #1: A blue 2019 Mack garbage truck driven by Marcus McClain, 49, of Norwalk, was southbound on CR 294, stopped at Ohio 412.

Unit #2: A black 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Melissa Wirtz, 23, of Huron, was eastbound on SR 412.

Unit #1 came to a stop at the stop sign for Ohio 412, but failed to yield to Unit #2.

Unit #2 struck Unit #1 in its right side, causing Unit #2 to overturn and eject the driver.

Wirtz was wearing a protective helmet at the time of the crash and was taken by Mercy Life Flight to Toledo Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. McClain did not sustain any injuries from the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department, Sandusky County EMS, Mercy Life Flight and Triple J Towing.