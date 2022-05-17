ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Norwalk man involved in accident

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 4 days ago

TOWNSEND TOWNSHIP — The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a recent two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorcycle that occurred on Ohio 412 at CR 294, in Sandusky County.

The crash occurred Friday afternoon.

Unit #1: A blue 2019 Mack garbage truck driven by Marcus McClain, 49, of Norwalk, was southbound on CR 294, stopped at Ohio 412.

Unit #2: A black 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Melissa Wirtz, 23, of Huron, was eastbound on SR 412.

Unit #1 came to a stop at the stop sign for Ohio 412, but failed to yield to Unit #2.

Unit #2 struck Unit #1 in its right side, causing Unit #2 to overturn and eject the driver.

Wirtz was wearing a protective helmet at the time of the crash and was taken by Mercy Life Flight to Toledo Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. McClain did not sustain any injuries from the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department, Sandusky County EMS, Mercy Life Flight and Triple J Towing.

Comments / 0

Related
sent-trib.com

Napoleon man reindicted for fatal I-75 crash

A Napoleon man indicted for allegedly causing a double-fatal crash on Interstate 75 this spring has been reindicted. A Wood County grand jury indicted Nicholas Luderman, 25, on Wednesday for two counts aggravated vehicular homicide, both third-degree felonies, and four counts vehicular assault, all fourth-degree felonies. All of these added...
NAPOLEON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Photos: Teen joins Ohio’s ‘Saved by the Belt’ club

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A local teen was awarded with an Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” certificate this weekend after officers say her seat belt saved her life in a crash that happened in February. Barberton resident Bella Parker was presented with the award by Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Brett Claxon, Canton Post assistant […]
richlandsource.com

Mount Vernon man killed Thursday in one-vehicle crash

MOUNT VERNON -- A 30-year-old Mount Vernon man was killed late Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash on Ohio 3 near Monroe Township Road 267, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 5:24 p.m., troopers said. The patrol said Jacob D....
MOUNT VERNON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandusky County, OH
Crime & Safety
Norwalk, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Norwalk, OH
City
Toledo, OH
County
Sandusky County, OH
State
Ohio State
Norwalk, OH
Accidents
Sandusky County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Huron, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Explosion at ethanol plant in Coshocton

CONESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — An explosion occurred at the Three Rivers Energy Plant in Conesville late Friday evening, according to the Coshocton Fire Department. Authorities say the explosion happened around 10:30pm Friday at the ethanol plant and that no one was injured. Currently, concrete barriers are blocking the plant on County Road. NBC4 will provide […]
COSHOCTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Knox County crash leaves one person dead

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was killed after crashing into a tree in Knox County Thursday night.   The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Jacob D. Donalon, 30, of Mount Vernon, was driving a 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse southwest on state Route 3, near Township Road 267, around 5:30 p.m., when the vehicle drove […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple J#Traffic Accident#The Fremont Post#Toledo Hospital
whbc.com

Midvale Man Arrested in Perry Threat Incident

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An 18-year-old Tuscarawas County man is in the Stark County jail. He was arrested Wednesday by Perry Township police carrying a loaded weapon, just two blocks from the home of a man officers say he had threatened to kill. Riley Adams...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Amish buggy driver charged with OVI after horse hits Ashtabula County deputy’s cruiser (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old Orwell man has been charged with OVI stemming from a May 14 incident, but the driver wasn’t operating a typical vehicle at the time. According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Hague Road to help Orwell police with a “reckless operator” driving a horse-drawn buggy on the wrong side of the road.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Man charged in deadly I-75 crash indicted on a new set of charges

CYGNET, Ohio (WTVG) -A Napoleon man involved in a deadly crash on I-75 in Cygnet was indicted on a new set of charges on Thursday. A Wood County jury indicted Nicholas Luderman on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and four counts of vehicular assault. Luderman was originally facing charges...
CYGNET, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
huroninsider.com

Woman accused of assaulting deputies during warrant arrest

SANDUSKY – A woman was charged with two felonies on May 12 after she allegedly assaulted deputies while they were arresting her for multiple warrants. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started when deputies were patrolling Crystal Rock in Margaretta Township and encountered a woman who appeared to be in destress. According to the report, the woman said that her name was “Panda” and that she lost her pet bee.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Woman dies after wrong-way crash in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – One woman is dead and another injured after a wrong-way crash in Akron. ODOT video showed the driver of a Nissan Altima enter the freeway the wrong-way back on May 12. “We got the call about 11:40 p.m. Our patrol officers actually saw the violator’s vehicle before the crash,” said Captain David […]
AKRON, OH
WDTN

‘Sad tragedy’: Authorities still hoping to solve 1968 triple homicide in Ohio

MILAN, Ohio (WJW) – It’s been 54 years since three people were killed inside their Milan home. It was a violent attack on two parents and their 12-year-old daughter. “It’s a sad, sad tragedy,” said Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth. “You had just about an entire family wiped out.” On April 1, 1968, 41-year-old William Cassidy, his […]
MILAN, OH
richlandsource.com

Lexington man involved in three-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD -- A Lexington man was involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Morrow County which resulted in the death of a Brecksville, Ohio, man. According to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 5:22 a.m. on I-71 near milepost 149 in Chester Township.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hatchet attack in Ohio state park leads to shots fired

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Cleveland man was arrested after using a hatchet to attack a visitor to the Jesse Owens State Park. Anthony Charles Senyak, 58, was arrested Sunday for reportedly attacking a man who was watching the lunar eclipse at a campsite in the Jesse Owens State Park, according to the Morgan County […]
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police called to check out antique ‘bomb’

Bowling Green Police Division received a call Thursday evening from an antique dealer about a “bomb” that she wanted checked out. The resident of Baldwin Avenue said she had acquired a World War II era “bomb,” and had just moved it from storage to her home, BGPD Lt. Adam Skaff said.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus man charged with Reckless Homicide in Wednesday morning shooting

BUCYRUS—The Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office and the Bucyrus Police Department announces the filing of a Reckless Homicide charge against Anthony J. Morgan, 52, of 627 W. Mansfield Street, Bucyrus; following the tragic shooting death of his wife, Jennifer Morgan, 49, also of Bucyrus. The couple resided at the Mansfield St. address where the shooting took place.
BUCYRUS, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
1K+
Followers
181
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy