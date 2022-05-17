SGMA IMPLEMENTATION UPDATE: With the deadline looming for the GSPs deemed incomplete, the State Water Board prepares for possible intervention
In January of 2022, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) released their assessments of the groundwater sustainability plans for the critically overdrafted groundwater basins, approving eight of them and determining twelve to be incomplete. Those basins have until July 31, 2022 to correct the deficiencies and resubmit their plans to DWR...mavensnotebook.com
