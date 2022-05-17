ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SGMA IMPLEMENTATION UPDATE: With the deadline looming for the GSPs deemed incomplete, the State Water Board prepares for possible intervention

By Maven
mavensnotebook.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn January of 2022, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) released their assessments of the groundwater sustainability plans for the critically overdrafted groundwater basins, approving eight of them and determining twelve to be incomplete. Those basins have until July 31, 2022 to correct the deficiencies and resubmit their plans to DWR...

mavensnotebook.com

Comments / 0

Related
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 5/20: Hurtado wants feds to probe hedge funds’ acquisition of water rights; The West, reliant on hydro, may miss it during heat waves; USGS scientists explain how aquifer compaction is measured; Lake Tahoe to the Delta: Sacramento region plans 750-mile trail network; and more …

Hurtado wants feds to probe hedge funds’ acquisition of water rights. “State Sen. Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield) and state Sen. Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) are calling for U. S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate possible drought profiteering and water rights abuses in the western states. “As the West grapples with historic drought, California farmers and water managers are struggling to find the water we need to survive. We must be able to determine how anti-competitive practices and corporate investors may be disrupting water rights – leading to potential water shortages, water theft, and skyrocketing water rates,” Hurtado said in a news release Wednesday. … ” Continue reading at GV Wire here: Hurtado wants feds to probe hedge funds’ acquisition of water rights.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy