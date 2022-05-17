SGMA IMPLEMENTATION UPDATE: With the deadline looming for the GSPs deemed incomplete, the State Water Board prepares for possible intervention

Hurtado wants feds to probe hedge funds’ acquisition of water rights. “State Sen. Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield) and state Sen. Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) are calling for U. S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate possible drought profiteering and water rights abuses in the western states. “As the West grapples with historic drought, California farmers and water managers are struggling to find the water we need to survive. We must be able to determine how anti-competitive practices and corporate investors may be disrupting water rights – leading to potential water shortages, water theft, and skyrocketing water rates,” Hurtado said in a news release Wednesday. … ” Continue reading at GV Wire here: Hurtado wants feds to probe hedge funds’ acquisition of water rights.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO