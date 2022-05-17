ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

Topgolf to open venues in Philadelphia and King of Prussia

By Al Urbanski
chainstoreage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last two months, Topgolf opened two new venues (one with a 10-hole golf course) in California. Now it’s about to do the same in Pennsylvania. On the site of the...

www.chainstoreage.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
California, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Bridgeville, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
King Of Prussia, PA
PhillyBite

Best Pastrami Sandwiches at The Reading Terminal Market

Next time you visit the Reading Terminal Market in Center City, make sure to visit either Hersahl's or Hatville Deli for their Pastrami Sandwiches. These two overlooked booths and the Pastrami Sandwiches they serve up are often overlooked at this bustling market but well worth a stop. Best Reading Terminal...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
playpennsylvania.com

Another PA casino bans smoking

Representatives from Rivers Philadelphia said in a statement:. “Rivers Casino Philadelphia has decided to extend its temporary ban on indoor smoking for now. An outdoor patio has been designated for smokers, and guests have complied without issue. Rivers Casino Philadelphia will continue to monitor feedback, which has been positive.”. As...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Member of Philadelphia ‘Hilltop’ Drug Gang Sentenced to Prison

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Paul Robinson, 32, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced this week to 15 years and eight months in prison, and six years of supervised release by United States District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter for distributing narcotics as part of the Hilltop Drug Trafficking Group (DTG), an organization responsible for putting large amounts heroin and other narcotics including crack cocaine, oxycodone and fentanyl on the streets of West, Southwest, and Northwest Philadelphia, and Upper Darby between 2013 and 2018.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Mills#Pennsylvania#Sports
CBS Philly

Shooting In Philadelphia’s Mayfair Section Sends Man To Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunfire in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood sent a man to the hospital on Thursday morning. Shell casings littered the sidewalk near Frankford and Longshore Avenues where the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. The victim is now undergoing treatment at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
PhillyBite

Old City is Getting a New Southern Restaurant

- First-time restaurant owner Felicia Wilson is opening Amina Restaurant & Lounge in Old City at 104 Chestnut Street. The restaurant is named after Wilson’s daughter, Amina. Following two difficult years for the restaurant industry, things are already looking up for Philadelphia in 2022, as Amina Restaurant & Lounge is located at 104 Chestnut Street in the city’s Old City neighborhood during the first quarter of the year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Fugitive Taken Into Custody in Maryland

OXFORD, PA — A fugitive wanted on a Pennsylvania Governer’s Warrant has been extradited back to Chester County, Pennsylvania. According to authorities, on January 31, 2022, the Oxford Police obtained an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Tanya Minks in connection to a retail theft that occurred at a business on the 300 block of North Third Street in Oxford on January 8th.
OXFORD, PA
Beach Radio

New Jersey’s Most Underrated Town is a Delightfully Nice Surprise

Underrated. An adjective that is defined as "not rated or valued highly enough." I couldn't think of a more deserving town to receive this national attention. The website Cheapism went state-by-state identifying:. the unsung American sleeper towns that can seduce, charm, and mesmerize visitors into putting down roots. This site...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy