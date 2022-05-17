ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Scholar Athlete: Jordan Bearden

By Spectrum News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — Jordan Bearden has been playing soccer since she was 4. “Well, my parents first put me in it and I just fell in love with the sport,” said the William J. Brennen High School senior. Playing center for the Lady Bears has given her...

KSAT 12

Reagan High School girls golf team wins state championship

SAN ANTONIO – The Reagan High School girls golfers are state champions. The team won the 6A UIL state championship — its first state title in the program’s history. Danielle Bailey, Camille Pazouki, Victoria Patterson, Marissa Loya, and Lydia Portlock beat out their competitors at Vandegrift, Southlake Carroll and Kingwood to secure the title.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

A PICTURE WORTH EVERY PENNY

The highest priced item at the live auction during the Jourdanton Sports Award banquet on Monday, May 9, was a photo by Joe David Cordova showing the 2021-22 Jourdanton Squaw basketball team in a huddle with head coach Darrell Andrus. The picture sold for $2,000 to Chile Bandera. Juan and Angie Aguilar, owners of Chile Bandera, then gifted the photo to the Dorroh family. Emma Dorroh, a senior on the 2021-22 Squaws basketball team finished her career with over 1,000 points. Shown in the picture from L-R are Juan Aguilar, Angie Aguilar, Emma Dorroh, Kimberly Dorroh, Maggie Huddleston and Diego Huddleston. Joe David Cordova, who took the photo that went for $2,000, also took the photo of the proud new owners of one of his photos. See page 4C for more from the Jourdanton Sports Award Banquet and see next week’s issue for winners from the Charlotte and McMullen County Sports Award Ceremonies.
JOURDANTON, TX
kgns.tv

Garcia Returns Home to Sign with Trinity

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Former Martin Tiger Kevin Garcia returned to Laredo, signing on to continue his playing days with Trinity University in the gym where his basketball journey started as a five year old. For more headlines. click here.
LAREDO, TX
KIX 105.7

70 Years Ago: George Strait Is Born in Poteet, Texas

Happy 70th birthday to George Strait! The singer was born on this day (May 18) in 1952. Strait was born in the small town of Poteet, Texas, just south of San Antonio, to parents John and Doris. His father was a math teacher and also owned a 2,000-acre ranch, where Strait and his siblings -- brother John Jr. (known as Buddy) and sister Pency -- worked on weekends and during the summers. However, when Strait was in fourth grade, his parents divorced, and his mother moved away with his sister, leaving the future country star and Buddy to live with their father.
POTEET, TX
lavernianews.com

Walter H. Keller 1932-2022

Walter H. Keller went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the age of 90. Walter was born in San Antonio, Texas, on Feb. 12, 1932, to Walter and Clara (Priess) Keller. After Walter was drafted and served his time in the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
lavernianews.com

We have a winner!

Congratulations to Kathy Kruciak of La Vernia, the winner of our April WOW! photo contest. Her entry was selected at random from those correctly identifying the La Vernia Christian Food Pantry on Chihuahua Street, from the close-up photo of the pantry’s sign pictured in the April 28 La Vernia News. Kathy’s prize package includes a one-year subscription to the La Vernia News. Test your observation skills with our next WOW! contest, coming May 26.
LA VERNIA, TX
blackchronicle.com

River Walk prankster, Texas Bushman, scares tourists for laugh

When it comes to making prank videos, Joe Jones doesn’t beat around the bush. He just dresses as one. Jones scares up all sorts of laughs as the Texas Bushman, a practical joker in a leafy green ghillie suit who poses as a potted shrub and pops out at unsuspecting passersby. He records the whole thing and then posts videos of their hysterical reactions on YouTube and social media.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

SISD celebrates its teachers of the year

(Seguin) — The school year can’t wrap up without celebrating the daily accomplishments of all teachers especially those selected as the Teacher of the Year for their respective Seguin ISD campus. The top 13 teachers in the Seguin ISD for the 2021-2022 school year have been named. The...
SEGUIN, TX
KTSA

HEB holding career fair in San Antonio this week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — HEB is looking to add some new team members during a career fair Wednesday. The San Antonio based grocery giant has manufacturing and warehousing opportunities with starting pay for some of the openings at 18 dollars an hour. HEB is piling on some impressive...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio slides down U.S. News’ list of best places to live

San Antonio slid eight spots in U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking of the best places to live in the U.S, moving from No. 75 to No. 83. For this year’s ranking, U.S. News considered key factors for 150 metro areas such as job availability, housing affordability, quality of life, and desirability. This year, the publication added data about air quality for the first time.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Summer blackouts a possibility in Texas

SAN ANTONIO — A large part of the country, including Texas, is at risk for summer blackouts. NERC known as the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, oversees the power grid for our continent. It presented its summer assessment Wednesday. Most of the country from the Great Lakes to the...
TEXAS STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio is a major city in south-central Texas. There are 1,434,625 residents, but none has more money than Christopher Goldsbury. The City of San Antonio is the seventh-most populous city in the country and the second-most populous city in Texas after The City of Houston, which has 2,3223,660 residents. San Antonio is also the largest majority-Hispanic city in the United States, with a 64% Hispanic population.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

9 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend

It’s the 40th anniversary of this festival by the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center. Four-day passes are available that provide access to live music at Rosedale Park Thursday through Sunday. Hear bands like Las Fenix, South Texas Homies, Conjunto Kingz de Flavio Longoria, Los Texmaniacs with special guest Flaco Jimenez and others. The festival also includes student showcases on Saturday and Sunday. Learn more here. Through Sunday, various times. 303 Dartmouth St.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

