Career fair seeks applicants

2022 Gilroy Garlic Festival Association 42 Years of Tradition. Experience the Greatest Summer Food Festival in the heart of Gilroy!. About the association: The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has distributed more than $12 million to the community through its annual, family-friendly celebration of the famous bulb since 1979. Local nonprofits participating in the festival have raised millions more. The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association aims to be a chain that links together residents, businesses, nonprofits, faith groups, schools, and other local institutions in a collaborative and supportive expression of “community.”

GILROY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO