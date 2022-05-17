ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Career fair seeks applicants

sjcctimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSJCC’s multidisciplinary lawn was overrun with employers on May 3 with hundreds of job opportunities to offer students. More than 30 organizations took part in the Career Fair, sponsored by SJCC’s Business and Workforce Division. Fields represented included...

sjcctimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
sjcctimes.com

Free tuition for fall 2022

As of the last semester, San Jose City College continues on providing the free tuition scholarship for all scholars who meet all the requirements this fall semester. The deadline of the program is September 11, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.. To qualify, SJCC students need to conduct three steps: for new...
SAN JOSE, CA
sjcctimes.com

SJSU Tour uncovers employment enticements

In a class field trip to San Jose State, SJCC Broadcasting students discovered some unexpected but welcome news for entry-level job seekers in the broadcasting industry. The SJCC students were guests of the Broadcast Journalism department, and got to view a live taping of SJSU’s “Update News” weekly TV program.
SAN JOSE, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Some CSU Students Who Have Lived in California for Years Pay Non-resident Tuition

Being a California resident can save you a lot of money at the University of California — about $30,000 in tuition per year. At San Jose State University and other universities in the California State University system, a non-resident student pays nearly $10,000 more than a California resident with the same 12-unit class load. At a community college, the savings can be up to about $7,500.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Built in the Bay

Sutter Health Oakland looking for nurses

(Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Alta Bates Summit Medical Center is looking for nurses to fill a medical telemetry position. The part-time or evening non-exempt position does come with benefits. Potential employees would be expected to work every other weekend, as is commonly the case with evening nurses.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda City Council approves guaranteed basic income pilot program

ALAMEDA, Calif. - Alameda City Council on Tuesday passed a guaranteed basic income pilot program. The council approved the program in a 3 to 2 vote. The program is designed to help low-income Alameda residents. City staff said about 11,000 households qualify, but only 150 will be selected as part...
svvoice.com

Santa Clara SB 9 Plans Stalled

A plan to help Santa Clara deal with the implementation of SB 9, the new state law that allows single-family homeowners to divide their lots and create a second housing unit, stalled at the May 11 Planning Commission meeting. City staff presented commissioners with proposed amendments to the General Plan...
SANTA CLARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Opportunities#Panda Express
pdxfoodpress.com

2022 Gilroy Garlic Festival Association Tickets on Sale TODAY

2022 Gilroy Garlic Festival Association 42 Years of Tradition. Experience the Greatest Summer Food Festival in the heart of Gilroy!. About the association: The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has distributed more than $12 million to the community through its annual, family-friendly celebration of the famous bulb since 1979. Local nonprofits participating in the festival have raised millions more. The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association aims to be a chain that links together residents, businesses, nonprofits, faith groups, schools, and other local institutions in a collaborative and supportive expression of “community.”
GILROY, CA
foxla.com

3 California cities rank among best in US for Asian professionals

LOS ANGELES - Three California cities are among the best in the United States for Asian professionals, according to a ranking from Apartment List. Bay Area cities San Jose and San Francisco took the top spots at #1 and #6 respectively, while Riverside - the only Southern California city to make the top 10 - ranked #9.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
Silicon Valley

Big manufacturing and industrial center is eyed at San Jose site

SAN JOSE — A big manufacturing and industrial complex could sprout on a San Jose site that a development venture has just bought, newly filed city plans show. Rockpoint purchased the 10.2-acre property in south San Jose for $15.7 million on March 31, according to documents filed the same day with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s Measure B will increase voter turnout, supporters say

Latina leaders want one San Jose election to change its date, which they say would level the playing field for political equity and access for people of color. Local politicians and community leaders wearing Rosie the Riveter red bandanas held a rally Tuesday to urge the city’s Hispanic residents to vote “Yes” on Measure B for the June 7 primary election. If passed, the ballot measure would move San Jose mayoral elections to coincide with presidential election years.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Colleagues mourn death of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center doctor

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Colleagues at Santa Clara County Medical Center in San Jose are mourning the loss of the chief of nephrology after he died recently. Santa Clara County spokeswoman María Leticia Gómez said in a statement to KTVU on Thursday that the entire county is saddened to have lost a "valued colleague," Dr. Amul Jobalia.
SAN JOSE, CA
Mountain View Daily

5 Nearby Chinese Restaurants Worth Trying

I was pleasantly surprised when I stopped here on my lunch break. A small place with a nice touch and great customer service. It's Americanized Chinese food that hits just the spot. Every dish from beef with broccoli to a combination fried rice and hot and sour sup is very delicious.
LOS GATOS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Would you pay $800 a month for a sleeping pod?

With housing costs going through the roof in the Bay Area, some people are downsizing in serious ways in order to afford to live here. Brownstone Shared Housing converted a home in Palo Alto to a communal living space with 14 pods. The $800 a month rent does include utilities. The co-founders joined us on The 4 to tell us more about this concept.
PALO ALTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy