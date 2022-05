Full Disclosure: Carlos Aragon was involved in the student walkout. Over the past year, the situation regarding teachers has been quite clear in Malden Public Schools; there aren’t enough. Yet on Thursday, May 12th, according to the Superintendent's office, 63 employees, possibly more, were given non-renewal notices across the district. This figure is a little less than 10% of the entire workforce at Malden Public Schools. According to the Malden Educators Association, however, 105 educators were non-renewed.

MALDEN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO