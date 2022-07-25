ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best wallet & folio cases for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 2022

By Christine Persaud
It may be a top-tier Android smartphone, but the Samsung Galaxy S22+ is still an all-glass device that needs to be guarded well against the perils of everyday use. So, if you're planning to get one soon, it only makes sense to pair it up with a case.

Now, there are many different types of cases to choose from, but if you hate carrying too many things along with your smartphone, you might want to check out these best wallet and folio cases for Samsung Galaxy S22+. Not only will they protect your shiny flagship, but also work great for safekeeping debit/credit cards, IDs, and even some spare cash.

Check out some of the best Galaxy S22+ wallet & folio cases

Shieldon Case for Samsung Galaxy S22+

Staff Pick

Available in eight color options, Shieldon's premium leather folio case for Galaxy S22+ comes with an inner TPU shell that is attached sturdily to the outer cover for maximum protection. On the inside of the lid, there are three slots for stashing your credit/debit cards and IDs, as well as an extra cash pocket. The case also includes a hidden magnetic closure, and is backed by a lifetime replacement warranty.

Petocase Folio Case for Samsung Galaxy S22+

Features embossed floral pattern

Stylish and protective in equal measure, Petocase's folio cover perfectly complements your Galaxy S22+. It comes with a floral pattern embossed on the outside that differentiates it from the usual cases out there. The inside of the lid has a total of three card/ID slots, and an additional cash pocket. The folio case also includes an integrated kickstand and is available in two funky pastel color options.

TUCCH Wallet Case for Samsung Galaxy S22+

For that professional look

As great as designer cases are, there are times when you just want something that looks a little simpler, and perhaps even a bit professional. If that's the kind of folio case you want for your Galaxy S22+, we suggest TUCCH's offering. Its inner TPU shell is surrounded by a well-made outer flap made of PU leather. You get three card/ID slots and a cash pocket, along with a range of color options such as Lake Blue, Myrtle Green, and Wine Red.

Snakehive Vintage Wallet for Samsung Galaxy S22 +

Premium protection

Snakehive's wallet case is arguably one of the best folio covers that you'll find for your Galaxy S22+. Handmade in Europe using genuine nubuck leather, its inner shell has a reinforced housing for the smartphone's rear camera array, thus giving it the best protection. There's a magnetic clasp that keeps the case closed securely, and the outer suede-like finish lends an added dash of style. It's available in six color options like Navy, Plum, and Teal.

BlackBrook Samsung Galaxy S22+ Case with Wallet

Comes with a removable insert

Wallet-style cases offer great protection, but they often tend to be bulky. This is where BlackBrook's offering differentiates itself from the rest. Made from premium full-grain leather, this folio cover has an inner shock-resistant shell that can be detached from the outer flap, allowing you to shed up some of the bulk of the case whenever needed. Sure, it's a tad expensive compared to other cases, but the added flexibility makes that price seems justified.

Smartish Wallet Slayer Samsung Galaxy S22+ Case

Unique and durable design

Unlike regular folio-style cases, Smartish's Wallet Slayer doesn't come with a flap to cover the display. Instead, it has a hard shell with a vertical storage slot on the back that can hold up to three cards and some cash. A unique spring-loaded mechanism and a thumb slot let you take out and put back the cards with almost no effort. The case comes in numerous finishes, and you can even customize the backplate with a pattern of your choice.

Minimize your everyday carry with these wallet & folio cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

There's no denying the fact that Samsung Galaxy S22+ is among the best Android phones currently available in the market. Offering powerful performance and good battery life in a stylish body, it's going to serve you well for years to come. But to do that, this fragile smartphone needs proper protection, and a folio or wallet case will give it just that, in addition to allowing you to keep your wallet at home.

We appreciate the design of the Shieldon's wallet case for the Galaxy S22+, as it has all the essentials you'd want in a folio cover. Its hidden magnetic closure makes for a clean overall design, and the lifetime warranty is just icing on the cake. On the other hand, if you want the storage benefits of a wallet-style case without its bulk, look no further than Smartish Wallet Slayer. Sure, it doesn't have a protective flap, but the spring-loaded card slot and sturdy construction more than make up for it.

If you want even more variety, be sure to check out our roundup of some of the best Samsung Galaxy S22+ cases you can buy. Once you've made your choice, we suggest taking a look at the best Samsung Galaxy S22+ screen protectors too.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

