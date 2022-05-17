ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Barnette: 'Will' support Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee

MSNBC
 4 days ago

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 15

Judith???
4d ago

I did like her but she used her blackness and will get a lot of black votes I wonder how true it is that she wants a statue of Obama next to the Lincoln statue.

Reply(1)
5
Harbinger
4d ago

I have been listening to her. I like her. She’s ex military, thats a plus. She says what she believes, even if it offends.?I can honor that.

Reply(1)
5
proud Republican
4d ago

I think she a fake Republican. I feel they are using her because of a woman.

Reply(2)
11
CNN

Opinion: Pennsylvania has a primary problem

(CNN) — Pennsylvania, one of the nation's political bellwethers, is working to wrap up a chaotic and acrimonious primary season. Based on my analysis of the available data, the primary was the first one in the Commonwealth's 235-year history in which voters had the chance to vote for candidates in open gubernatorial and US Senate races, new state House and Senate districts, and new congressional districts. It was an historic opportunity for voters -- except independent voters, who are barred from Pennsylvania primaries -- to make a mark on the future of their communities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

2022 Pennsylvania Primary: Oz, McCormick Prepare For Recount In Pa. GOP Senate Race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Locked in a near tie Friday, celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick began staffing up their campaigns with recount specialists as vote counting entered a fourth day in Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat. Both campaigns have hired Washington-based lawyers to lead their recount efforts, and both have hired Philadelphia-based campaign strategists who helped lead the operation to observe vote-counting on Election Day for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2020. The two campaigns already had dozens of lawyers and volunteers fanned out around the presidential battleground state...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
rockvillenights.com

Pennsylvania's Doug Mastriano to campaign for Donald Trump-endorsed governor candidate Dan Cox in Maryland

Fresh off his victory as the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor Tuesday, State Senator Doug Mastriano is coming to Maryland on June 25, to campaign for fellow Donald Trump endorsee Dan Cox in his run for Maryland governor. Mastriano will headline a rally for Cox, a state delegate in the Maryland House, at Leaping Greenly Farm in Hampstead. In addition to having Trump's endorsement in Maryland, Cox sees himself in a similar position as Mastriano in another way, taking on the establishment of his state party and being attacked as a result.
MARYLAND STATE
AOL Corp

Don't fear the recount: Vote check in Pennsylvania is just part of democracy

As the Pennsylvania Republican Senate race heads toward a recount, experts say the recount process rarely changes the outcome once all the votes are cast. “It's like checking your work on a math test … you just run the exact same ballots through the same process to make sure you achieve the same result,” said Jessica Huseman, editorial director at Votebeat, a nonprofit news organization focused on elections and voting.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Court rules on mail-in ballots as Senate race votes are counted

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A federal court says mail-in ballots without a required date on the return envelope must be allowed in a 2021 Pennsylvania county judge race. The decision issued late Friday by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals could complicate the ongoing process of vote counting in the state’s neck-and-neck U.S. Senate Republican primary.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

Summer Lee wins, paves way to becoming first Black woman from Pennsylvania in Congress

Three days after primary Election Day results were too close to call on May 17, the race for U.S. Congress in District 12 now has a proclaimed winner: state Rep. Summer Lee. The Associated Press called the results for Lee shortly after 6 p.m. on Fri., May 20, following a contentious five-way battle for the House seat. The race included over $3 million in ads purchased by United Democracy Project, a super PAC with ties to pro-Israel, pushing for Lee's closest opponent, Squirrel Hill attorney Steve Irwin, to win with claims that Lee isn't a "real Democrat."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania’s US Senate Race Between Republicans Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick Still Too Close To Call

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s US Senate race in the Republican primary is still too close to call on Friday morning. With close to 99% of precincts reporting, Dr. Mehmet Oz is about 1,000 votes ahead of Dave McCormick.  If there’s less than a half-a percent difference in the final vote count between the candidates, which appears likely, it will trigger an automatic recount.   Philadelphia election officials expect the city’s ballot tally to be completed sometime Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania leaders renew push for increase in state's minimum wage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is a renewed push to put more money into workers' paychecks. State Secretary of Labor and Industry Jennifer Berrier was in Pittsburgh on Thursday calling for a raise in the state's minimum wage. She says it's long past due and Pennsylvania's leaders should set the minimum at $15 an hour.  Pennsylvania has a lower minimum wage than any of the states that border it. The current wage is $7.25 an hour, and it's been this way for about 16 years. The big concern anytime this is brought up: What is the impact on small businesses?"It's hard to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania’s Broadband Authority Ready to Deploy Minimum of $100 Million in ‘Internet for All’ Funds

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf was joined by U.S. Department of Commerce Under Secretary Jed Kolko at Marion-Walker Elementary in Centre County yesterday to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s $45 billion Internet for All Initiative and Pennsylvania’s readiness to manage more than $100 million in federal funds to deploy affordable, high-speed internet to Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania takes first step to join federal government’s $45 billion “Internet for All” initiative

Under the initiative, three programs will spend $45 billion on building broadband infrastructure, reducing connection costs and promoting equitable access. Federal and state officials visited Marion-Walker Elementary School in Bellefonte this week and talked about the steps Pennsylvania is taking to join the federal government’s “Internet for All” initiative.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Hidden pension management fees – hundreds of millions of Pennsylvania dollars – could become public

The Center Square – Public pensions in Pennsylvania have a transparency problem. Though the public retirement systems pay performance-based fees to investment managers, these fees aren’t reported or publicly available. Their costs, however, can be quite high. Pennsylvania’s public pensions have some of the lowest funding ratios in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

