Barnette: 'Will' support Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee
Dogs should eat food, not burnt brown balls. California Will Cover Homeowners...www.msnbc.com
Dogs should eat food, not burnt brown balls. California Will Cover Homeowners...www.msnbc.com
I did like her but she used her blackness and will get a lot of black votes I wonder how true it is that she wants a statue of Obama next to the Lincoln statue.
I have been listening to her. I like her. She’s ex military, thats a plus. She says what she believes, even if it offends.?I can honor that.
I think she a fake Republican. I feel they are using her because of a woman.
Comments / 15