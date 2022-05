The alleged shooting victim in the attempted murder case against former UFC champion Cain Velasquez has spoken out for the first time. Paul Bender said Monday that he fears of his life, as well as the lives of his family, after allegedly being shot by Velasquez. Bender, 64, said he’s lost function in three fingers because of damage to his brachial artery as a result of sustaining a gunshot wound to his arm.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO