A Tesla has many capabilities, but going off-road isn’t one of them. So what can you do if you really, really, really want to take your car over some muddy, uneven terrain?. Well, I’d recommend getting in touch with a bunch of wild YouTubers called The Real Life Guys. They decided to solve this problem once and for all. How, you ask? Well, by transforming a Tesla Model 3 into a six-ton tank with giant tracks.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO