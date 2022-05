Modernist master Isamu Noguchi found a supportive patron in developer and arts enthusiast Henry Segerstrom for what became “California Scenario,” the sculpture garden tucked amid office buildings in Costa Mesa. It’s counted among the sculptor and landscape designer’s most acclaimed gardens, such as the Garden of Peace at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris and the Billy Rose Art Garden at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. To mark the anniversary of its opening in May 1982, we invite you to rediscover this gem.

COSTA MESA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO