As the dust settles on the May 17th primary election there are some close races for several of the positions available. 189 votes are all that separate west Lane County commissioners Dawn Lesley and Ryan Ceniga. Despite a stout commercial campaign from Ceniga he only leads by 189 votes over Lesley. Candidates needed at least 50 percent of the vote to avoid a November runoff, but as it stands now it looks as both will be heading to November. The race for 4th District congressional seat will come down to democrat Val Hoyle and republican Alex Skarlatos. Hoyle recorded 31779 votes more than quadrupling her closest adversary Doyle Canning. Skarlatos ran unopposed for the republicans. The governor’s seat will come down to democrat Tina Kotek who narrowly defeated opponent Tobias Read and the republican seat is close with 587 votes separating Bob Tiernan and Christine Drazan. Ron Wyden will represent the democrats for the senate with Darin Harbick his republican opponent in November.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO