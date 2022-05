At last night’s 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Machine Gun Kelly—who attended with fiancée Megan Fox by his side—was one of the many musical guests of honor. Not only did the artist perform, but he was also nominated for top rock artist. On the red carpet, Kelly leaned into his signature aesthetic by pairing a glitzy Dolce & Gabbana turtleneck with a spiked suit. But it was his manicure that was the real star of the outfit: It’s valued at a cool $30,000.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO