LOS ANGELES - Snap CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel is handing out the ultimate graduation gift to the 285 graduates of Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles. The nonprofit institution — located in the Westchester area of Los Angeles near LAX — said in an announcement on Sunday that Spiegel, along with his wife, KORA Organics CEO Miranda Kerr, made a hefty donation that the school says will pay off all the Class of 2022's student loan debt.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO