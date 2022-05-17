ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Photos: Elks win Lompoc Little League City Championship

By Joseph Bailey
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elks have done it. The Lompoc Little League squad wrapped up...

Special season ends in semifinals for Santa Ynez

The Santa Ynez boys tennis team was eliminated by Ojai Nordhoff 13-5 in the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs on May 11. Santa Ynez played Nordhoff at the Ojai Valley Tennis Club, the Pirates' second road match in three days. "A great run for a great...
Cary Nerelli steps down as Hancock College women's basketball coach

After spending nearly a decade at the helm of the women's basketball program, Cary Nerelli has stepped down from his duties with the team at Allan Hancock College. He exits the AHC coaching ranks with an overall record of 118-108 through nine seasons. "It has been an honor to serve...
Lompoc Record

Ocean and H | Take a historical look at the 'heart of Lompoc'

The center of Lompoc has always been the intersection of H and Ocean. Founded in 1874, Lompoc streets were named with letters and usually tree names, but Ocean is the road that actually goes to the ocean, where Surf Beach is today. These photos show it through the years from late 1980s to 1990. Wooden structures were replaced with more substantial ones like banks. Today the Lilley Building (1890) and the IOOF building (1905) are the oldest standing on the corners.
Ventura County Reporter

IN GOOD TASTE | Winchester’s Grill and Saloon celebrates its 25th anniversary on Saturday, May 21.

PICTURED: Winchester’s Grill and Saloon celebrates its 25th anniversary on Saturday, May 21. Photo by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer. J.R. Ford opened his now-iconic steakhouse with business partner Sam Book in Downtown Ventura almost exactly 25 years ago, on May 21, 1997. The restaurant will be holding a celebration for its quarter century of success this weekend – Saturday, May 21, 2022 – with live music all day, plus drink specials and giveaways. The event will also support local nonprofit Music and Art for Youth.
Ventura County Reporter

BOOTS ON THE BEACH | KHAY Fest makes a comeback at Surfer’s Point on May 22

Funny how quickly some things — even major concerts — can come together. Like four months ago, when Cumulus Media regional vice president and KHAY-FM market manager Sommer Frisk and CBF Productions founder and CEO Vincenzo Giammanco were chatting in downtown Ventura about joining forces to resume the KHAY Fest of country music, idled for two years by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Santa Barbara Edhat

Black Bear Cub Orphaned by Montecito Hit and Run

[Warning: This article contains graphic photos that may be disturbing to some.]. Time may be running out for an orphaned black bear cub on the loose here after its mother was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night. It happened on Ladera Lane near the intersection with East Valley Road....
Santa Barbara Independent

Brown Pelicans Plagued by Mysterious Condition in Santa Barbara and Ventura

Last weekend, the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network (SBWCN) retrieved a massive influx of brown pelican patients from all over Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The more than 30 birds were rescued from freeways, backyards, and fresh waters — an unusual habitat for brown pelicans — with most of them severely emaciated, weak, and unable to move or fly. SBWCN treated around 100 brown pelicans during all of 2021.
Wilderness hike along Ojai's Potrero John Creek set for Sunday

The public is invited to join author and native plant educator Lanny Kaufer from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22, for a nature hike along Potrero John Creek, located deep in the Sespe Wilderness of the Los Padres National Forest. This hike, which will begin at a trailhead...
Santa Barbara Independent

Jonata & The Hilt Settle Into Permanent Home

For about 15 years, some of the most expensive and critically beloved wines in Santa Barbara County were made inside of cramped warehouses on the outskirts of Buellton. A chip shot away from the buzzing freeway, these nondescript, nearly windowless buildings were home to Jonata and The Hilt, some bottlings of which commanded $100-plus prices upon release.
syvnews.com

Grahm Williams

With profound sorrow, the family of Grahm Williams announce his passing. On 4/29/22 he died in his sleep from a previously unknown heart condition. Grahm was 41 and resided in Santa Ynez. Born on July 2, 1980 in Denver, Colorado Grahm shared his birthday with his Grandpa Morris and cousin...
Letters to the Editor: Supporting Brown, Quaid, Stoker in June election; Safety away from home; Susan Salcido has earned your vote; Santa Maria levee trail - building community; Levee trail expansion long overdue

I am supporting three candidates as elected representatives in our area. The first is Bill Brown. He has been the Sheriff of Santa Barbara County for four terms and is seeking a fifth. If there were a compelling reason to replace him I would vote for someone else, but Brown runs a tight ship and delivered on his promise to build and staff the North County jail.
Bakersfield Californian

Coroner IDs boy who died after incident in swimming pool

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a boy who died Saturday after he was found unresponsive in a residential swimming pool. Oliver Michael Shine, 5, of Las Vegas, was found around 1 p.m. in a pool at a home in the 400 block of Penzance Drive in Bakersfield. He...
