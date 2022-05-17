Paradise Square & The Music Man Lead Chita Rivera Award Nominations

The concert film has a long history. Its earliest known iteration dates to 1948 with the seminal Concert Magic, focused on the violinist Yehudi Menuhin, and in the following decades it has evolved into a rite of passage that all great musicians must eventually attempt. When constructed with enough care the results can be breathtaking, with classics such as Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense or Pink Floyd’s Live at Pompeii serving as crucial records of an artist at their peak, while also allowing viewers to experience an event they are now unable to see live. But, as with all genres, repetition and cliché begin to reign supreme, with most concert films happy to continue the precedent set by its architects while adding nothing to the format. And while the idiom ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it’ still holds some water, even the most efficient of formulas need a much-needed burst of energy on occasion.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO