Paradise Square & The Music Man Lead Chita Rivera Award Nominations

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChita Rivera Award nominees Sidney DuPont and A.J. Shively in "Paradise Square" Kick up your heels! Nominations have been announced for the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards, honoring the best in dance. This year's awards recognize the productions that opened during the 2019-2022 theater and film seasons due to previous year's ceremonies...

Variety

How Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon Brought MJ to Broadway

Click here to read the full article. Christopher Wheeldon knows how iconic Michael Jackson’s moves are to the world and to the entertainment industry, so when he stepped in as both director and choreographer for the Broadway show, now playing at the Neil Simon Theatre, he knew how important it was to get it right. Not only did he have to honor fans, but he also had to put his stamp on the show. Rich and Tone Talauega were brought on as part of the creative team. The two were dancers on Jackson’s HIStory World Tour and continued to dance and choreograph...
Deadline

James Olson Dies: ‘Rachel, Rachel’, ‘The Andromeda Strain’ Actor Was 91

Click here to read the full article. James Olson, who starred opposite Joanne Woodward in 1968’s Rachel, Rachel, played a surgeon investigating a deadly alien organism in the 1971 sci-fi classic The Andromeda Strain and survived the notorious Broadway flop Breakfast at Tiffany’s starring Mary Tyler Moore that closed before it opened in 1966, died April 17 at his home in Malibu, California. He was 91. His death was reported by the Malibu Times. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery A familiar character on television and in film for four decades before retiring in 1990, Olson received his first national exposure...
Deadline

Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere, William H. Macy, Emma Roberts & Luke Bracey To Star In ‘Maybe I Do’-Cannes Market Hot Package

Click here to read the full article. Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere, William H. Macy, Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey are set to star in the multi-generational heartfelt romantic comedy Maybe I Do from Endeavor Content. Writer and producer Michael Jacobs makes his feature directorial debut in the poignant comedy based on his script. “I got to watch this incredible cast playing characters I think people will love seeing them play,” Jacobs said. “The difficult choices they have to make about what might be the best rest of their lives is something I am hopeful will resonate strongly with the...
The Independent

Robert Morse: Mad Men actor and Broadway star dies aged 90

Robert Morse, who was well-known for starring in Mad Men, has died at the age of 90.The actor played Bert Cooper, the leader of advertising agency Sterling Cooper, in the HBO drama series.Before appearing in Mad Men, Morse was an established actor on stage, having originated the role of J Pierrepont Finch in the musical comedy How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway in 1961.His performance as a window-washer who blags his way to the top of the corporate world scored him the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He reprised the role in...
ComicBook

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Debuts First Clip, Earns Seal of Approval From Daughter Lisa-Marie, Granddaughter Riley Keough

Earlier this year, the first trailer for the upcoming Elvis biopic was released by Warner Bros. and featured Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Austin Butler as Elvis Presley. Elvis was helmed by Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge, The Great Gatsby) and also stars Tom Hanks as Elvis' manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Earlier this week, the iconic star's ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, took to Facebook to reveal she's seen the movie and gave it her seal of approval. Yesterday, a new clip from the movie was released, and Presley shared it to Instagram, adding more praise for Butler's performance.
tatler.com

Peak Edwardiana: Bartlett Sher’s My Fair Lady is the real deal

Frank Matcham’s London Coliseum was alight last night, in all its expansive Baroque glory, for Bartlett Sher’s production of My Fair Lady. Sher, a wunderkind of New York theatre, has brought the show over from Broadway, where it was garlanded with ump-teen Tony Award nominations and lavished with praise – until Covid brought things to a halt.
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann Jokingly Compares Elvis Presley Musical to ‘Apocalypse Now’

Director Baz Luhrmann is taking on the iconic life of Elvis Presley in his upcoming movie that’s simply called Elvis. In his eyes, though, Lurhmann is comparing this to an iconic 1980s film. He looks at one segment of Presley’s life from the 1970s and considers it worthy of almost being called Apocalypse Now. That movie starred Martin Sheen and Marlon Brando in quite interesting roles.
UPI News

'Spinal Tap' reuniting for sequel with cast, Rob Reiner

May 12 (UPI) -- The next legacy sequel in Hollywood may be a sequel to This Is Spinal Tap. Castle Rock is selling the project at the Cannes Market with director Rob Reiner and cast members Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer committed to reprise their roles. The film...
operawire.com

New Palace Opera to Premiere ‘A Kind Man’

New Palace Opera will present the world premiere of “A Kind Man” by composer Jonathan Finney at Hoxton Hall in London starting on June 7. The opera, which is based on a novel by Susan Hill, will be directed by Paul Higgins, with costumes, designs and lighting Harry Pizzey and Ali Hunter. It will star Gerrit Paul Groen, Rebecca Afonwy-Jones, Lizzie Holmes, Nicholas Morris, Zoe South and Kieran White.
Deadline

London West End’s Queen of Drama Sonia Friedman Is Conquering All The World’s Stages — Deadline Disruptors

Click here to read the full article. When she was 23, Sonia Friedman was—to use her expression—thrown into a rehearsal room with Harold Pinter at London’s National Theatre. She was his deputy stage manager during production for the premiere of his one-act play Mountain Language starring theatrical royalty Michael Gambon and Eileen Atkins. “I was the person sitting right next to [Pinter],” she recalls. “He would whisper into my ear all the way through,” about how he wanted it to look, where’d there’d be a cue. She says the playwright would make almost no changes to his script. “Though he did...
SFGate

‘War Pony’ Directors Riley Keough, Gina Gammell Talk Cannes Premiere, Making Art and Seeing Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’

When “War Pony” debuts in Cannes on May 21, it will represent the culmination of a project almost a decade in the making. Directed by Riley Keough and Gina Gammell, and written by Keough, Gammell, Bill Reddy and Franklin Sioux Bob, the film about two boys growing up on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota took seven years from conception to post-production.
Collider

How Bob Dylan and Martin Scorsese Reinvented the Concert Film With 'Rolling Thunder Revue'

The concert film has a long history. Its earliest known iteration dates to 1948 with the seminal Concert Magic, focused on the violinist Yehudi Menuhin, and in the following decades it has evolved into a rite of passage that all great musicians must eventually attempt. When constructed with enough care the results can be breathtaking, with classics such as Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense or Pink Floyd’s Live at Pompeii serving as crucial records of an artist at their peak, while also allowing viewers to experience an event they are now unable to see live. But, as with all genres, repetition and cliché begin to reign supreme, with most concert films happy to continue the precedent set by its architects while adding nothing to the format. And while the idiom ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it’ still holds some water, even the most efficient of formulas need a much-needed burst of energy on occasion.
