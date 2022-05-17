ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

“Mean Girls” lives on: The Broadway tour comes to the Peace Center May 24 – 29

By Chris Worthy
 2 days ago

“Mean Girls” is an adult now –a full 18 years old. The movie, from the ever-creative Tina Fey, debuted in 2004, and in the years since, it has evolved from cult film to pop culture classic. The musical, which debuted on Broadway in 2018, is in a popular (of course) run across the country. And good friends know the national tour comes to the Peace Center May 24 – 29.

For those who came of age with the movie, the musical might just be the bit of nostalgia they need right now, even if they wouldn’t go back to high school for anything.

Stage Manager Emma Ramsay Saxon said she delights in hearing audiences react to their favorite lines. For many, it is a trip back in time.

“It's so fun to see everyone arriving at the theater, and they're all decked out in full pink outfits and everything,” she said. “I do think that it's a good time to sort of get nostalgic about our youth.”

Saxon is touring with her 1½-year-old son – a “hotel baby,” she said – and she relates to those who are enjoying the show with friends or on a date night, especially if they are in the eternal struggle to balance schedules, find a babysitter and make all the logistics come together.

“As a new mother myself, I think any opportunity where you can remember what it was like to be a kid or teenager again is so helpful,” she said. “You know, when our kids get to be that age, I think that sometimes it's easy to forget how big feelings can be as a teenager. Watching that happen on stage with Cady's story and the things that her big feelings make her do is helpful, but it is also something that reminds us of what it was like when we were teenagers and how different it is now.”

Laughter and fun are the name of the game for this one.

“I think what's really great about this show and getting to work on this show is that it brings so much joy,” Saxon said. “It is a moment for people to just get to laugh with their friends and for a moment, forget that there are bigger, scarier things happening out there. It's really beautiful to be a part of that and to see the happiness that it's bringing people.”

Tickets are on sale now at peacecenter.org

