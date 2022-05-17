ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2022 PGA Championship: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Grouped Together

By Bryan Fyalkowski
 4 days ago
The PGA Tour is certainly trying to capitalize on Tiger Woods being back in the mix.

Groupings for this week’s 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club have been announced, with the featured trio being Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. They will play together during the first two rounds before the cut is made. Their tee time on Thursday is 8:11 a.m. CT and on Friday is 1:36 p.m. CT. Between the three of them, they boast 22 major championships and 115 career wins on the tour.

Woods made his return to competition in the 2022 Masters, his first tournament action since the 2020 U.S. Open. He did make it to the weekend at +1 after Friday, but faded in his final two rounds and finished at +13 in 47th place. He was out of action for over a year due to chronic back injuries as well as a single-car crash near Los Angeles on February 21, 2021, in which he suffered multiple leg fractures.

Although he has lasting name recognition, McIlroy actually has not won a major tournament since back-to-back victories in 2014 at the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in England and the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville. He may just be playing some of his best golf in recent years, however, as the Northern Irishman produced a runner-up finish at last month’s Masters.

Spieth is on a major tournament drought of his own, without a victory in one of the PGA Tour’s four premier events since a 2017 Open Championship win at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in England. The 28-year-old Texan has never won a PGA Championship, coming his closest in 2015 with a runner-up finish to Jason Day at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

How Golf’s Finest Line Up for the PGA Championship

Another star-studded grouping features the No. 1 player in the world and reigning Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler, with Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm. Their tee times will mirror the Woods-McIlroy-Spieth trio, with a 1:36 p.m. CT start on Thursday and an 8:11 a.m. CT one on Friday.

Projected odds for the 104th PGA Championship include Scheffler and Rahm atop the field at 11-1. McIlroy and Justin Thomas follow at 14-1, while Morikawa is next at 16-1 and Dustin Johnson is posted at 18-1. Woods cracks the top-25 with 50-1 odds.

