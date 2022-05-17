Americans offered eight more free Covid tests per household - as debate over pandemic-funding between White House and Congress rages on

American households can now order up to eight more at home rapid COVID-19 tests free of charge, the White House announced Tuesday.

Officials said they were expanding the offering of free, at-home, COVID-19 tests — which cost around $10 each — to help 'slow the spread of the virus'.

The offer brings the total number of free tests offered to each American household to 16 — with the latest offer double that from the first two rounds.

President Joe Biden has committed to making a billion Covid tests available to the public free of charge, including 500 million through the United States Postal Service.

But just 350 million have been shipped to addresses across the U.S., its territories and overseas military bases to date.

The Biden administration's plans for fighting Covid have ground to a halt in recent weeks, with officials having to downgrade a request for funding from congress from $22billion to a 'bare minimum' $10billion. It is not clear if this will be approved.

The announcement comes as Covid cases are surging nationally, with 91,000 now being recorded every day on average — up 77 percent in two weeks and the highest daily average in nearly three months.

The Biden administration first offered four free tests to every household in late January — amid the record breaking winter Omicron surge — before offering four more in March.

But the scheme was repeatedly slammed for offering 'too little, too late' with not enough swabs available to Americans. In many cases by the time the tests were delivered, the surge was virtually over.

An average U.S. household contains three people, which means in every round everyone has only been able to test themselves once. Many households have more than four people.

Timeline of Covid swab offers from the White House

January 14: Four at home rapid Covid tests offered per household.

Scheme is slammed as 'too little, too late', with many experts pointing out the average American home contains at least three people.

At the time Covid cases were ticking up rapidly amid the spread of a new Covid variant.

March 8: Another four at home swabs are made available for each household.

This offer is also criticized for not making enough swabs available.

May 17: White House chiefs make eight more swabs available to each household.

It comes as Covid cases again begin to spiral amid the spread of a more transmissible Omicron variant — scientifically named BA.2.12.1.

There have also been problems delivering to addresses, with whole apartment blocks left unable to order the swabs after one home in them requested the tests. The post office said this had affected only a 'small number' of buildings, and was quickly resolved.

Experts also warned some tests may be frozen upon arrival over winter due to the 48-hour delivery times, possibly leaving them unable to work properly.

The most recent offer is more than double the number of tests previously made available, but many fear it may not be enough with the current wave.

For comparison, some areas — such as New York City — are offering households at least one Covid testing kit per person.

The UK was among other countries to offer households packs of seven Covid swabs daily as often as they were needed from the middle of last year.

But the British have now ended this offer because the Omicron variant is so much milder than previous strains.

The Biden administration said the latest round of tests were purchased as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which also saw support offered to businesses hit hard by the pandemic and money made available for buying vaccines.

It is not clear how much the new testing scheme cost.

It is currently asking Congress for another $10 billion to purchase more tests, therapies and vaccines.

This is the 'bare minimum' required, they said, down from the $ 22billion first requested.

In a statement, the White House said: 'Due to Congress's failure to provide additional funding for the nation's Covid response, the administration cannot continue making the types of federal investments needed to sustain domestic testing manufacturing capacity.

'This may jeopardize the federal government's ability to provide free tests moving forward.

'Today's announcement underscores the administration's commitment to doing everything in our power to ensure the American people have the lifesaving tools they need — so they are prepared for whatever comes.'

Official figures show the positivity rate — the proportion of tests that detect the virus — is currently running at 11 percent.

This is far higher than the World Health Organization recommended rate of no more than five percent, meaning many cases are going undiagnosed.

About 560,000 swabs were being carried out every day on average by May 13, the latest date available, data from the CDC shows.

This is a drop of 27 percent in a week, and the lowest daily number of swabs to be completed since last summer. At the peak, some 2.5million tests were being done every day.

But it comes amid growing concern over surging Covid cases across the U.S. driven by a more transmissible sub-variant of Omicron — scientifically named BA.2.12.1.

A total of 14 states are now seeing their Covid infections double every two weeks, despite limits in testing.

These are Mississippi, Connecticut, Louisiana, Arizona, Delaware, South Carolina, Missouri, Kentucky, Kansas, Iowa, Idaho, Alabama, West Virginia and Utah.