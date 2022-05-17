Reba McEntire joins cast of ABC's 'Big Sky'

Reba McEntire is returning to television.

The country superstar is set to appear on the forthcoming third season of ABC's "Big Sky," a crime drama based on "The Highway" book series by C.J. Box.

The show follows a team of detectives as they try to solve a series of kidnappings that have taken place on a highway in Montana.

McEntire has been cast as a series regular in the role of Sunny Brick, a character described as "the mercurial matriarch of the Brick Family, a successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers," according to Deadline .

In an Instagram story, McEntire said she was "so excited" to join the series.

The music legend is no stranger to TV, as she starred in her own sitcom, "Reba," from 2001 to 2007.

The new season of "Big Sky" will debut this fall.