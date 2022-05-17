ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Bar And Live Music Venue Closing In Downtown Duluth

By Lauren Wells
MIX 108
MIX 108
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is such sad news. A popular bar and live music venue in downtown Duluth will be closing. There has been quite a bit of news coming out of downtown Duluth and surrounding areas lately. For example, a shoreline hotel in Canal Park just rebranded! They made the switch recently and...

mix108.com

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 108

Places To Sing Karaoke In The Twin Ports Area

This Duluth staple is known for its food and its good time! The bar, located along West Tischer Road, has karaoke every other Saturday. Karaoke begins at 8 p.m. and goes until close. Keep up with the karaoke schedule on their Facebook page. Birds Bar - Superior, MN. This Superior...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Holiday Film Shooting In Duluth, Looking For Background Actors

Calling all holiday movie lovers, this could be a fun opportunity for you. A Christmas movie will be filming in Duluth beginning later this month - and you could be in it!. Lately, there have been a bunch of projects that have filmed in Duluth and surrounding areas. For example, a comedy television pilot recently wrapped filming in Chisholm. The show only filmed one episode but the town provided the perfect backdrop needed for the show!
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Duluth, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Duluth, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
MIX 108

Must-See Rustic Wisconsin AirBnB Includes Historical Fire Tower

There's only a few fire towers left in Wisconsin, and now you can stay the night under one that has been preserved and even go inside it. Before we get into the nitty gritty of the cabin. Let's talk about that historic Gordon Fire Tower. It was originally built in 1935 and is a 100-foot Aermotor. I tried looking up what exactly is an Aermotor, and all I could find was information on windmills. It also features a US Forest Service-style stairway. Bonus for the nature lovers, it overlooks the St. Croix watershed and very scenic views. The listing even says it has the most scenic view of all Wisconsin fire towers.
WISCONSIN STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Fight Breaks Out On Ferris Wheel At Minnesota Carnival

One Minnesota carnival wasn't all fun and games over the weekend after a fight broke out on a ferris wheel, causing a major frenzy among attendees. It's been a strange month for crime stories. Recently, a Minnesota couple was injured when a vehicle smashed into their motel room. The elderly couple were in Detroit Lakes relaxing in the room when a pickup drove into their room and drove away.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Many Duluth Natural Surface Trails Have Reopened to Users

In April, 2022, the City of Duluth Parks & Recreation Department announced that all natural surface trails had been temporarily closed. This happens every year around that time because if used on foot or by bike, the wet soil conditions would would lead to significant damage of these critical assets. While the trails need to be close, the City always reminds outdoor enthusiasts that they will reopen again once surface conditions improve.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music Venue#Landmarks#Art Gallery#Food Drink
WDIO-TV

Duluth Public Schools requiring staff mask up again

Starting Monday, staff in Duluth school buildings will again be required to mask up. The district said the mask requirement is for staff only, although students are "strongly urged" to wear masks in school. "We were hopefuly we would not have to go back to masking this school year and...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Storms topple trees, leave 7,000 without power across Northland

About 7,000 homes were without power Wednesday night after a line of storms moved through northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Areas hardest hit included just north of Duluth, as well as Iron County, Wisconsin and Gogebic County in the UP. Crews from Minnesota Power, Lake Country Power and Xcel Energy...
DULUTH, MN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Historic Bridges Fail to Withstand Raging Rivers in Minnesota

Rivers raging with excess spring snowmelt and rainfall have all combined to cause trouble for several historic bridges in Minnesota. You gotta respect Mother Nature here in Minnesota, right? A year ago, much of the state was embroiled in a massive drought that caused many rivers, streams, and waterfalls to slow to a trickle. On top of that, lightning strikes then sparked several massive wildfires that charred thousands of dry acres of forest.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Minnesota

USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Arrives In Duluth Ahead Of Commissioning

Originally published May 16 DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul arrived in Duluth Monday morning. The Navy will commission the Freedom-class littoral combat ship this Saturday. In 2019, the Navy christened and launched the ship into Wisconsin’s Menominee River. Once commissioned, the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul will operate mostly near shore, doing things like clearing mines or tracking down small ships or submarines. The inside of these ships is 40% open, so they can be reconfigured in a number of ways to support a variety of missions. This is the second ship named Minneapolis-St. Paul. The first was a Los Angeles-class attack submarine that served from 1984 to 2008. Two other ships have been named for just Minneapolis and two for St. Paul.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

6th annual Variety of Wheels Car/Craft Show coming up on Sunday

The 6th annual Variety of Wheels Car/Craft Show is coming up in Hibbing at the Memorial Building on Sunday. It's $10 per car to enter the show. Money will be split in prizes. There will also be 30 crafters in the Memorial Building. And there will be bike giveaways for...
HIBBING, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Northbound I-35 on ramp closure at 27th Avenue West in Duluth

DULUTH, MN-- Drivers will encounter a ramp closure from 27th Avenue West to northbound I-35. This will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 18. Detour signs will direct traffic south on I-35 to 40th Avenue West and then back north on I-35. For more information...
DULUTH, MN
mprnews.org

Severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. includes Brainerd, Duluth areas

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 238 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK. * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Central to northeast Minnesota Northwest Wisconsin Lake Superior. * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 220 PM until 800 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered...
DULUTH, MN
WJFW-TV

Park Falls Paper Mill transforms into crypto site

Small towns all over Wisconsin have depended on their local mills for decades. When the paper mill in Park Falls closed, the community was hit hard. There were many people without jobs and an empty building left on the Flambeau River. The demolition of the Park Falls Mill has begun,...
PARK FALLS, WI
WTIP

Northern Minnesota tick and mosquito outlook for the summer season

The wet conditions this spring have delayed deer tick emergence in Northern Minnesota. However, the recent warm temperatures provided the ticks with a needed boost. That isn’t welcome news for residents and visitors to Cook County. As a result, the spring routine of daily tick checks has begun. There...
COOK COUNTY, MN
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy