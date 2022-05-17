Bar And Live Music Venue Closing In Downtown Duluth

There's only a few fire towers left in Wisconsin, and now you can stay the night under one that has been preserved and even go inside it. Before we get into the nitty gritty of the cabin. Let's talk about that historic Gordon Fire Tower. It was originally built in 1935 and is a 100-foot Aermotor. I tried looking up what exactly is an Aermotor, and all I could find was information on windmills. It also features a US Forest Service-style stairway. Bonus for the nature lovers, it overlooks the St. Croix watershed and very scenic views. The listing even says it has the most scenic view of all Wisconsin fire towers.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO