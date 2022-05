Magic is something that you typically only find in movies. During the pandemic, one Minnesota woman figured out how to create some magic! Storybook Entertainment MN was founded by Natalie Streich. Photographer Drew Schingen introduces us to the world of magic where popular characters come to life. One of the princesses is Twin Cities Live intern, Brianna White! For more information on Storybook Events, Meet & Greets, or to book them for your next birthday party, click here.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO