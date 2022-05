SUMMERVILLE, S.C., May 2022—Franklin (Frank) Harmon Siglin has placed his license with AgentOwned Realty’s Summerville office at 1800 Old Trolley Road. Born and raised in Glassboro, New Jersey, where he also attended college, Frank began vacationing in Charleston at least once a year with his wife’s family 25 years ago. In 2014, Frank and his wife and two children received the opportunity to relocate from the Philadelphia area to Summerville, and they have never looked back.

SUMMERVILLE, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO