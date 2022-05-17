ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Dynex Cap Before The Dividend Payout

Cover picture for the articleThursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Dynex Cap DX. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.13 per share. On...

3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

AbbVie's deep portfolio offers sustainability amid a decline in its top-selling drug. A housing boom provides Lowe's with the tools to keep investors happy. Parker Hannifin is using motion control technology to help companies be cost efficient while optimizing processes. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Warren Buffett Exits Wells Fargo And Buys Stake In Its Rival Bank

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-B) bought $3 billion worth of shares in Citigroup Inc C in Q1, giving the group a stake of about 2.8%, according to filings with regulators. The investment came as Berkshire sold the remainder of its position in Wells Fargo & Co WFC, a rival bank that had been a staple in Buffett’s portfolio for more than three decades, Financial Times reported.
Why Coca-Cola Shares Are Diving Today

Shares of several companies in the broader consumer staples sector, including Coca-Cola Co KO, are trading lower amid overall market weakness as stocks fall following weak retail earnings this week. Anticipation of further Federal Reserve policy tightening has continued to weigh on stocks across sectors. U.S. markets also saw weakness...
3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

Owning dividend stocks means missed growth opportunities. Even reinvesting dividend payments being made right now has immediate tax consequences. As always, investors should only build a diversified portfolio, but plan for how that portfolio will evolve as they age. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Nasdaq sets 3-for-1 stock split; adj. profit beats target

Nasdaq Inc. NDAQ, -1.53% said Wednesday it plans to include a measure in its annual meeting on June 22 to issue a dividend of two shares for every share held in the company in a 3-for-1 stock split. The Nasdaq also said it plans to hike its quarterly dividend by 11% to 60 cents a share payable on June 24 to shareholders of record as of June 10. Separately, Nasdaq said its first-quarter profit fell to $284 million, or $1.70 a share, from $298 million, or $1.78 a share in the year-ago period. Adjusted profit totaled $1.97 a share in the latest quarter. Revenue fell to $1.54 billion from $1.65 billion, while net revenue less transaction-based expenses rose to $892 million from $851 million. Analysts were looking for earnings of $1.95 a share and net revenue of $892.5 million, according to a FactSet survey. Shares of Nasdaq rose 0.1% in premarket trades. The stock is down 13.8% in 2022 compared to a drop of 13% by the Nasdaq composite.
Insiders Buy Around $22M Of 2 Stocks

Although the Dow Jones surged sharply by over 400 points on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
3 Long-Haul Dividend Kings Under $100

Sysco is turning the challenges of the pandemic into future growth. Hormel is eyeing integrated cost synergies to help its bottom line. Consumers' energy needs could offset supply chain and inflationary pressures for Black Hills. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
