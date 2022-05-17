ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herzfeld Caribbean Basin: Dividend Insights

Cover picture for the articleThursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Herzfeld Caribbean Basin CUBA. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.2647 per share. On...

Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

AbbVie's deep portfolio offers sustainability amid a decline in its top-selling drug. A housing boom provides Lowe's with the tools to keep investors happy. Parker Hannifin is using motion control technology to help companies be cost efficient while optimizing processes. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
Benzinga

Warren Buffett Exits Wells Fargo And Buys Stake In Its Rival Bank

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-B) bought $3 billion worth of shares in Citigroup Inc C in Q1, giving the group a stake of about 2.8%, according to filings with regulators. The investment came as Berkshire sold the remainder of its position in Wells Fargo & Co WFC, a rival bank that had been a staple in Buffett’s portfolio for more than three decades, Financial Times reported.
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says US Is Already In A Recession, Could Last Up To 18 Months Before 'Boom Time Again'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said Monday the U.S. is probably in a recession— and added that it could get worse and last up to a year-and-a-half. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, who was speaking remotely at an All-In Summit being held in Miami, said recession could lead to misallocation of capital and warned companies should to ensure they have enough reserves.
Benzinga

Why Coca-Cola Shares Are Diving Today

Shares of several companies in the broader consumer staples sector, including Coca-Cola Co KO, are trading lower amid overall market weakness as stocks fall following weak retail earnings this week. Anticipation of further Federal Reserve policy tightening has continued to weigh on stocks across sectors. U.S. markets also saw weakness...
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

Owning dividend stocks means missed growth opportunities. Even reinvesting dividend payments being made right now has immediate tax consequences. As always, investors should only build a diversified portfolio, but plan for how that portfolio will evolve as they age. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
MarketWatch

Nasdaq sets 3-for-1 stock split; adj. profit beats target

Nasdaq Inc. NDAQ, -1.53% said Wednesday it plans to include a measure in its annual meeting on June 22 to issue a dividend of two shares for every share held in the company in a 3-for-1 stock split. The Nasdaq also said it plans to hike its quarterly dividend by 11% to 60 cents a share payable on June 24 to shareholders of record as of June 10. Separately, Nasdaq said its first-quarter profit fell to $284 million, or $1.70 a share, from $298 million, or $1.78 a share in the year-ago period. Adjusted profit totaled $1.97 a share in the latest quarter. Revenue fell to $1.54 billion from $1.65 billion, while net revenue less transaction-based expenses rose to $892 million from $851 million. Analysts were looking for earnings of $1.95 a share and net revenue of $892.5 million, according to a FactSet survey. Shares of Nasdaq rose 0.1% in premarket trades. The stock is down 13.8% in 2022 compared to a drop of 13% by the Nasdaq composite.
Benzinga

Why Elon Musk Isn't Bothered About Tesla's Junk Credit Rating

Tesla, Inc.'s TSLA credit rating is below investment grade, which, in other words, is referred to as junk or non-investible. A Twitter user shared a screenshot of the summary of ratings of large-cap companies by both Moody's and S&P. The former has a Ba1 rating for Tesla and the latter has BB+ rating, both of which denote junk ratings.
