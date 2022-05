GAINESVILLE - The University of South Carolina baseball team fell, 14-5, to Florida Friday night (May 19) at Condron Family Ballpark. Trailing 1-0 in the third, Andrew Eyster brought in a pair of runs with a double to left, giving the Gamecocks the lead. Florida scored a run in the third and two in the fourth, but Carolina tied the game in the fifth with a throwing error by the Gators and a Braylen Wimmer double to center that was lost in the lights. Florida scored 10 unanswered runs before Jack Mahoney’s pinch hit home run in the ninth.

