Former Dolphins RB Phillip Lindsay signs with Colts

When the Miami Dolphins needed a shot in the arm at the running back position, one of the veterans they brought in was former Denver Broncos and Houston Texans back Phillip Lindsay.

Lindsay was claimed by Miami last season after 10 games with the Texans. He appeared in three contests for the Dolphins, recording 79 yards on 2.9 yards per attempt and one reception for eight yards.

While his numbers weren’t great, he clearly ran hard and seemed to be more effective than some of their other backs had been behind that offensive line.

Now, according to his agent, Lindsay is signing a one-year deal to join the Indianapolis Colts. He’ll have an opportunity to work in one of the best rushing attacks in the league with Jonathan Taylor.

Miami had done so much at the position this offseason, signing Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel, that it felt unlikely that Lindsay would make his return to South Florida.