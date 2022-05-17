Tahoe Sierra Kiwanis to raffle cash, prizes

Kevin W Kinney passed away peacefully at his home on May 4, 2022. Kevin was born and raised in Chico, CA. He moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1987. He started a franchise in the carpet cleaning world then decided to have his own company. Kinneys Carpet Care was formulated and has been a household name since the 1990s. He loved fishing, camping, and restoring old cars. He always had a way of helping a friend when they really needed it. When he was introduced to his wife Diane he sent her a dozen red roses every month. He referred to their courtship as a “budding relationship”. If you knew Kevin, you knew he had a sense of pride. He had pride in his work, in his home, and in his family. He had a sense of community with taking care of his loyal customers that he loved. Kevin leaves behide his loving wife Diane Roeser-Kinney, and his loyal dog Button. Please join us for a Celebration of life on June 4 at 11-1pm, at 1123 Winnemucca Ave. So Lake Tahoe, CA.

