Tahoe Sierra Kiwanis to raffle cash, prizes

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavenly Mountain Resort is upgrading North Bowl Lift, and along with the facelift, they will be giving guests the opportunity to own one of the old chairs. Heavenly announced on Friday that a charity auction of the old North Bowl three-person chairs will begin...
STATELINE, Nev. — The tourist core’s newest lodging property, Desolation Hotel, is set to open June 1. The hotel is being developed by two local brothers, Eric and Chet Pipkins, who want to bring their love for Lake Tahoe alive in every aspect of the hotel. “We want...
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino, the only full-service waterfront resort in North Lake Tahoe, announces a new treatment menu at the award-winning Stillwater Spa & Salon. The new menu features customized treatment journeys that focus on the guest’s overall intention for their spa experience.
As we shake off the traces of winter, the Lake Tahoe region is beginning to feel the hopeful enthusiasm of the coming summer. Adding to the optimism is the newly developed partnership advancing what will be the first Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan. An unprecedented collaboration of recreation and tourism...
WWII Veteran, Entrepreneur, Husband, Brother, Father of three sons, adored Grandfather of eight, and proud Great-Grandfather of four. Norman was part of our Greatest Generation. Drafted as a Soldier in the U.S. Army Air Corps, he was sent to the Pacific Theater to work on radar stations in the Solomon Islands and the Philippines. He was honorably discharged after attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant.
GLENBROOK, Nev. — The Lake Tahoe estate once owned by Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ty Cobb was recently put back on the market. The lakefront property in Glenbrook, Nevada located on .87 acres on Tahoe’s lakefront is being sold for $12.75 million by Chase International. Built...
Kevin W Kinney passed away peacefully at his home on May 4, 2022. Kevin was born and raised in Chico, CA. He moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1987. He started a franchise in the carpet cleaning world then decided to have his own company. Kinneys Carpet Care was formulated and has been a household name since the 1990s. He loved fishing, camping, and restoring old cars. He always had a way of helping a friend when they really needed it. When he was introduced to his wife Diane he sent her a dozen red roses every month. He referred to their courtship as a “budding relationship”. If you knew Kevin, you knew he had a sense of pride. He had pride in his work, in his home, and in his family. He had a sense of community with taking care of his loyal customers that he loved. Kevin leaves behide his loving wife Diane Roeser-Kinney, and his loyal dog Button. Please join us for a Celebration of life on June 4 at 11-1pm, at 1123 Winnemucca Ave. So Lake Tahoe, CA.
Elwyn (El) Hug, long-time South Lake Tahoe resident and schoolteacher, passed away on May 15, 2022, at the age of 86. El was born in La Grande, Oregon on January 27, 1936 to Bernal and Carmi Hug. He and his 6 siblings (including his twin brother, Edwin) were raised in Elgin, a small farming community in northeast Oregon. El will be remembered as someone always willing to help others, and as a gentle, patient and beloved member of his community.
Stewardship is going to take everyone’s participation. And that means everyone from government agencies to residents to visitors to second homeowners and businesses that interact with visitors. I attended the city of South Lake Tahoe’s Earth Day, and it was a wonderful event; beautiful day, and great to see...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce and the South Tahoe Association of Realtors are hosting an in-person forum for for El Dorado County District 5 Supervisor candidates. The event will begin with a meet and greet with the candidates from 6:30- 7 p.m. The...
On April 20, 2022, Joseph (Joey) Christopher Walker died unexpectedly in South Lake Tahoe, California, at the age of 33 one day shy of his 34th birthday. Joey is survived by his parents Flip Walker and Nancy Cooney of South Lake Tahoe; his siblings Marcus and Erin Miller of Tillamook, Oregon, and Shawn Miller of South Lake Tahoe. He was a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew and uncle as well as a loyal friend to hundreds. His fur-baby “Tuna” was the love of his life.
Several Bently Enterprises properties are being listed for sale along with the Distillery and all the ranch property. Included in the sale is 12,500 acres of the Bently Ranch across a half dozen locations, 904-acre Longfield, 1,500-acre Kirman Tract, the 1,900-acre Buckeye Creek Ranch and the 5,800 Pine Nut Creek Ranch, along with 75 separate lots consisting of 8,000 acres.
Darlene Stockley passed away on January 9, 2022 with Ken, her husband of fifty-nine years, and her sons at her side after a valiant battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Darlene was born in 1942 in Willow Glen, California, to parents Ed and Bernice McGlynn. She grew up with her two sisters, Dee and Sharon, in Willow Glen and lived there until she and Ken moved to Lake Tahoe in 1970 to raise their family. Dee and Sharon followed them to Tahoe shortly thereafter and raised their families in Lake Tahoe as well. Darlene and Ken raised their two sons, Todd and Jeff, in Lake Tahoe and lived in the same house in Christmas Valley since 1978.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Firefighters extinguished an apparent electrical fire Thursday at Timber Cove Pier in South Lake Tahoe. South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue officials said they received a report of a 2-alarm fire at about 11:15 a.m. which prompted all on duty firefighters and chiefs to respond to the scene with the assistance of Tahoe Douglas Fire and Lake Valley Fire.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Vikings baseball team enjoyed its best regular season in the program’s history, but they ran out of steam in the playoffs. The Vikings entered the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A Northern Regional Baseball Championships as the top seed, but lost both games at Lowry High School in Winnemucca and traveled home without a state berth.
Want to help the forest heal from the Caldor Fire’s destruction? The Sugar Pine Foundation is organizing tree planting events where the massive blaze burned in the Amador Ranger District of the Eldorado National Forest. Plantings are scheduled for May 25, May 28, June 8 and June 11. People...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Four South Tahoe High School athletes ran, threw and jumped themselves into the state track and field meet with top finishes this past weekend at the northern Nevada regionals. Levi Hernandez, Ayden Keck, Max Menke and Molly Adams will represent the Vikings Friday and...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County has not given up its mission to obtain individual assistance for Caldor Fire victims from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The county released a video Tuesday, May 17, meant to appeal to President Joe Biden on keeping his word to help...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Barton Health, in collaboration with the City of South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and the California Tahoe Emergency Services Operations Authority “Cal Tahoe” Joint Powers Authority, conducted a Mass Casualty Incident Exercise on Wednesday, May 18. The purpose of an MCI exercise...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe City Councilman Cody Bass entered not guilty pleas during his first court appearance following his October 2021 arrest when was pulled over for erratic driving and charged with driving under the influence and possession of cocaine and methamphetamine like substances. Lab...
