The ball Giancarlo Stanton crushed at 114 mph in the top of the first inning on Thursday afternoon in Baltimore was unusual, at least in one respect. Per Statcast’s calculations, the lined shot to left field would have been a home run in 29 of the 30 Major League ballparks. The only exception? Camden Yards, where the new outfield dimensions kept the ball in the park.

MLB ・ 9 HOURS AGO