For the second time this postseason, the Dallas Mavericks are paying for the antics of their bench. The NBA announced Wednesday that Dallas has been fined $50,000 for "violating league rules regarding bench decorum" in the team's Game 7 win over the Phoenix Suns. The Mavs were also fined $25,000 for their bench behavior in the Game 2 loss to the Suns.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO