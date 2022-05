NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A motorcyclist who was struck on Dickerson Pike last Wednesday has died from his injuries, Metro Police report. Police said 65-year-old Victor Bond and his passenger were traveling southbound on Dickerson Pike at the Briley Parkway interchange when they were struck by a dark-colored vehicle, who failed to stop while exiting Briley.

