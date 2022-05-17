ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lightfoot Rolls Back Weekend Curfew For Minors

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Lightfoot is taking further action to combat an outbreak of youth violence in downtown Chicago. The...

blockclubchicago.org

South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Cottage Grove, 79th Street Among Streets Proposed For Bus Improvements

HYDE PARK — Express bus routes along the south lakefront and other major South Side bus corridors could be in line for upgrades under a new Chicago Transit Authority plan. Better Streets for Buses proposes a network of streets to get bus-friendly improvements. It also includes a “toolbox” of improvements, which would be implemented as needed along major thoroughfares.
wmay.com

Report: Irvin Said Charges Against Girlfriend ”Would Be Taken Care Of”

More controversy for Republican candidate for governor Richard Irvin. The Chicago Tribune reports that Irvin came to the scene when his then-girlfriend was arrested following an altercation with a security guard at a cannabis dispensary. A police report says an officer overheard Irvin call someone on the phone and say that the charges against the woman, quote, “would be taken care of.” Irvin says his words are mischaracterized in the police report, and says he was simply telling the woman that the case would be dealt with in court. The woman was charged with battery as an ordinance violation in Aurora, not as a criminal charge… a decision that Aurora officials say is up to the discretion of the arresting officer.
NBC Chicago

What Will Trigger the Return of Mask Mandates in Chicago?

Chicago could soon reach a high alert level for COVID, but that doesn't necessarily mean mask mandates will return right away, the city's top doctor said Tuesday. While masks are "strongly recommended" across the city with cases spiking, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said she's watching a different metric to determine if mandates will return.
WGN News

Police: Maywood mayor arrested for drunk driving on Kennedy

CHICAGO — The mayor of Maywood was arrested Sunday for alleged drunk driving on the Kennedy expressway. Nathanial Booker, 37, was arrested early Sunday morning at around 1:30 a.m. after police responded to I-90 near Halsted. Police said Booker’s vehicle was discovered in an outbound middle lane obstructing traffic. Police believed Booker was under the […]
WGN News

Entire Woodlawn block to be redeveloped with new housing

CHICAGO — 11 vacant lots in the West Woodlawn community will get new life through Cook County’s Buy Back the Block initiative. Five South Side natives are coming together to redevelop an entire block with new 3-flat buildings. Bonita Harrison, Sean Jones, DaJuan Robinson, Keith Lindsey and Derrick Walker all met through the Cook County […]
fox32chicago.com

Gunfire erupts at Chicago hot dog stand across from Little Village school

CHICAGO - Two people were shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon when gunfire erupted just steps away from a Little Village elementary school. Just after 3 p.m., gunfire was exchanged near 23rd Place and Western Avenue, Chicago police said. The shooting unfolded in the parking lot of Donald’s Famous Hot Dogs, which is located across the street from Finkl Academy.
fox32chicago.com

Man, 24, charged in fatal West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in a deadly shooting last January in the Austin neighborhood. Manya Chappel, 24, was accused of fatally shooting a 24-year-old man on Jan. 15 in the 1600 block of North Mayfield Avenue, police said. The man, who was shot in the...
fox32chicago.com

Robbers targeting construction workers in Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning construction workers in South Shore, Woodlawn and Grand Crossing of a series of robberies recently on the South Side. In each case, two robbers approached men doing construction work at apartment buildings, according to a community alert from police. They then displayed a handgun,...
WGN News

Cook County announces guaranteed income program that will give over 3K families $500 a month

CHICAGO — Cook County officials have announced a guaranteed income program that will give some families $500 a month. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot on Wednesday. The program is the nation’s largest publicly funded guaranteed income initiative at $42 million. It will send monthly payments of […]
