Both members of our favorite mobile duopoly, Google and Apple, recently announced plans to cull outdated apps in their respective app stores. Last month, both companies decided any app that hadn't been updated in two years would be removed. Early in April, Google announced a two-year cutoff plan that would kick-in in November, and later in the month, Apple started emailing developers, giving them 30 days' notice to update or be removed. It's hard to know what culling two-year-old apps will look like, so exactly how many apps are we talking about?

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO