Glenwood Springs High School senior Yarrow Ator decided to do her capstone on mental health. Primarily because it hit close to home. “It’s personal to me. I noticed that no teachers ever asked me if I needed mental health help. Students who weren’t high achieving were getting mental health help. I realized that the school was using grades as a predictor for mental health and I thought it was inaccurate,” Ator says. “I wanted answers for myself. Like why was I struggling mentally when everything was going well?”

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO