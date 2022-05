After their embarrassing Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the Phoenix Suns are going to have some thinking to do. Many believed that this would finally be the year that Chris Paul would win his first championship ring. Instead, the team lost to the Mavericks at home for the first time since 2019 and will not watch the rest of the playoffs from the comfort of their homes.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO