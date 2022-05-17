ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Hornets interviewing Terry Stotts for head coaching position

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YSFIY_0fhEE0G400

Shams Charania: The Charlotte Hornets will interview former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts for their head coaching job this week, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Hornets to interview Terry Stotts, Darvin Ham for head coaching job this week sportando.basketball/en/hornets-to-…1:25 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Charlotte Hornets will interview former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts for their head coaching job this week, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 1:05 PM

Shams Charania: Bucks assistant Darvin Ham will also interview for a second time in-person for the Hornets’ head coaching job, and he has emerged as a serious candidate, sources said. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 17, 2022

Jake Fischer: Charlotte is winding down the first round of the Hornets’ head coaching search, according to league sources, having flown to meet several coaches in person as opposed to over Zoom. Frank Vogel, the former Lakers head coach, is among Charlotte’s list of interviewed candidates. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / May 13, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Los Angeles Lakers have received permission to interview Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson for the franchise’s head coaching job. Atkinson has already interviewed for the Charlotte Hornets’ job. -via Twitter @wojespn / May 11, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
Local
Oregon Sports
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Basketball
City
Charlotte, NC
Portland, OR
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Sooner guard Umoja Gibson reveals transfer destination

Oklahoma’s basketball team will look very different next year as multiple guys left the program following their near miss of qualifying for the NCAA Tournament in the 2021 season. Senior guard Elijah Harkless transferred to UNLV, freshman Alston Mason transferred to Missouri State, sophomore center Rick Issanza transferred to Loyola-Marymount, and junior forward Akol Mawein transferred to Sacramento State.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Atkinson
Person
Darvin Ham
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Walker Kessler says he was happy to see UNC do well this season

Former UNC basketball forward Walker Kessler is hoping to hear his name called early in the 2022 NBA draft. As Kessler prepares for the draft by participating in the combine, he was asked about his time at UNC and the Tar Heels Final Four run this past year. After spending one season at North Carolina in 2020-21, Kessler transferred from UNC to Auburn. The move was disappointing for UNC fans and Auburn’s Bruce Pearl even said that the fit was better for the recruit than at North Carolina. But as Auburn and Kessler fell in the second round of the NCAA Tournament,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC takes top spot in CBS Top 25 and 1 rankings

The UNC basketball team has received their respect this off-season, and rightfully so. The Tar Heels are returning four starters from a year ago and while we are months away from the start of the season, they have earned yet again another top ranking in a way-too-early ranking. This past week, CBS sports released their top 25 and 1 rankings, and to no surprise, the UNC basketball finished at the no.1 spot. UNC (29-10) went on a magical run in the NCAA tournament making it to the National Championship Game as an 8th seed. They dethroned No. 1 seed Baylor on their...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Signs point to Jaylin Williams not returning to Arkansas

Most had assumed it was the case for several weeks. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman finally said it out loud. Jaylin Williams is likely going to keep his name in the NBA draft rather than return to Arkansas for a third season. “I think he’s been really focused on trying to make the NBA,” Musselman said. “I don’t think there’s anything other than that on his mind. Which is how his mental focus should be. If you declare for the draft, you should be all in and do everything you can to try to position yourself to get drafted as high as you...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trail Blazers#Zoom#Espn#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Charlotte Hornets#Twitter Wojespn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA draft combine 2022: Top scrimmage performers from Chicago

The NBA draft combine tipped off on Wednesday as 80-plus prospects competed in various on-court activities in front of scouts, coaches and executives in Chicago, Illinois. The combine features 5-on-5 games, strength and agility testing, shooting drills, measurements and other related on-court exercises. The week can provide a great chance for a player to showcase their skill set as several individuals often help themselves at the event.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics highlights: Boston stumbles in Game 3, fall to Miami Heat 109-103

The Boston Celtics got punked on their home floor of TD Garden in Game 3 of their series with the Miami Heat on Saturday night, falling 109-103 to the Heat after nearly digging their way out of a 26-point deficit in a game that saw both veteran point guard Marcus Smart and All-Star swingman Jayson Tatum exit the game temporarily due to injuries and Heat star forward Jimmy Butler (knee) for the remainder of the game in the second half.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
157K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy