Hornets interviewing Terry Stotts for head coaching position

Shams Charania: The Charlotte Hornets will interview former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts for their head coaching job this week, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

Shams Charania: Bucks assistant Darvin Ham will also interview for a second time in-person for the Hornets’ head coaching job, and he has emerged as a serious candidate, sources said. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 17, 2022

Jake Fischer: Charlotte is winding down the first round of the Hornets’ head coaching search, according to league sources, having flown to meet several coaches in person as opposed to over Zoom. Frank Vogel, the former Lakers head coach, is among Charlotte’s list of interviewed candidates. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / May 13, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Los Angeles Lakers have received permission to interview Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson for the franchise’s head coaching job. Atkinson has already interviewed for the Charlotte Hornets’ job. -via Twitter @wojespn / May 11, 2022