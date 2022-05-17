Biden in Buffalo; Plus – primary election coverage
President Biden traveled to Buffalo to mourn the weekend massacre. He refused to take a similar trip in the wake of the Waukesha massacre. Also, North Carolina is holding primary elections today.
