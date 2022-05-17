ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden in Buffalo; Plus – primary election coverage

By bryanbowles91
 2 days ago
President Biden traveled to Buffalo to mourn the weekend massacre. He refused to take a similar trip in the wake of the Waukesha massacre. Also, North Carolina is holding primary elections today.

WBTAM/WBTFM

NC congressional candidate Nalini Joseph; Plus the Buffalo massacre

Nalini Joseph is a Republican candidate for North Carolina’s 12th Congressional District. She running in the GOP primary. Also, deconstructing the ghoulish narrative-crafting in the aftermath of tragedies. The post NC congressional candidate Nalini Joseph; Plus the Buffalo massacre appeared first on WBT Charlotte's News Talk.
cnycentral.com

Anti-CRT school board candidates look for wins across NY state

NEW YORK (TND) — School board elections are taking place all over New York Tuesday, and a list of anti-critical race theory (CRT) candidates are hoping for big wins. The 1776 project, an organization that sprouted to counter the liberal 1619 Project, published a tweet Tuesday afternoon with a list of candidates it was endorsing in the state’s school board elections, arguing they “will stand against woke CRT madness.”
96.1 The Breeze

Gov. Hochul Issues Powerful Warning To Hate Groups In New York State

New York Governor, Kathy Hochul did not mince words when issuing a warning to hate groups and those who plan to commit hate crimes in the state. I had a chance to speak with NY's 57th and first woman Governor about the shooting in her hometown of Buffalo on Saturday, May 14, 2022. One thing I can say for certain is that Governor Hochul cares deeply about Buffalo, Western New York, and the community surrounding the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue. When it comes to hate crimes being committed in New York, she's made it crystal clear that it will not be tolerated,
101.5 WPDH

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Proposes Gun Law Reforms

The Mass Shooting that occured on Saturday, May 14, 2022, took 10 innocent lives in Buffalo and rocked our community to its soul. Officials from New York State are looking to make some changes to reduce the probability of something like this from happening again in New York. In a...
WBTAM/WBTFM

Club for Growth & AIPAC dumping millions into NC races

The Club For Growth (CFG) and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) are  pouring massive amounts of money into North Carolina during the primary. Plus, other races of interest locally and from around the state. The post Club for Growth & AIPAC dumping millions into NC races appeared first on WBT Charlotte's News Talk.
96.1 The Breeze

These 9 Towns In Niagara County Will Not Allow Marijuana Sales

As New York State gets closer to allowing sales of recreational marijuana, local municipalities had to let the state know by the end of 2021 whether they were going to participate. The state will issue licenses for one or both - marijuana dispensaries or on-site consumption lounges. The local governments that decided to opt-out can change their minds and opt in at any time. However, the towns that opted-in, will not be able to change their minds now.
WHEC TV-10

New York State and Rochester see highest gas prices ever recorded by AAA

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Gas prices in Rochester have reached their highest prices ever recorded by AAA. Rochester's regular unleaded prices broke the record on Thursday, at $4.840, and diesel prices broke the record on Wednesday, at $6.310. The statewide average gas prices also set a record for regular...
Huron Daily Tribune

Buffalo suspect: Lonely, isolated -- with a troubling sign

CONKLIN, N.Y. (AP) — In the waning days of Payton Gendron’s COVID-altered senior year at Susquehanna Valley High School, he logged on to a virtual learning program in economics class that asked: “What do you plan to do when you retire?”. “Murder-suicide,” Gendron typed. Despite his...
BUFFALO, NY
Government Technology

N.Y. Legislation Would Make ‘Cyberflashing’ Illegal

(TNS) — A Mid-Hudson Valley state senator is pushing legislation that would make cyberflashing — the online sharing of unsolicited intimate images — illegal. State Sen. James Skoufis, D- Cornwall, who represents the 39th Senate District, said that he and other lawmakers are urging support for cyberflashing legislation.
