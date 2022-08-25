A Closer Look at the Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2022 So Far

It seems after more than two years of unconventional celebrations, weddings are gearing up to be back in full swing, with plenty of celebrities walking down the aisle this year.

Stars like Kourtney Kardashian , Josephine Skriver, Nicola Peltz and Billie Lourd were among those who have had ceremonies in 2022 so far, gathering their closest friends, family and other celebrities for their nuptials.

While many celebrities, like Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani and Issa Rae , flocked to the classic wedding atelier in Vera Wang in 2021, this year saw a number of different designers create custom bridal gowns, such as Rodarte , Valentino , Versace and more.

Here, WWD takes a closer look at some of the celebrity wedding dresses of 2022 so far. Read on for more.

Brittany Matthews

Brittany Matthews kicked off the list of celebrity weddings this year when she married NFL star Patrick Mahomes, her high school sweetheart, on March 12 in Maui, Hawaii, with the bride wearing a custom gown by Versace .

Matthews worked on the dress with famed celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell as well as the brand’s creative director Donatella Versace . The look featured a corset bodice top with a cutout design and crystal detailing and a long train and bustle in the back. The bride also wore a long tulle veil to match.

Billie Lourd

Billie Lourd, the only daughter of the late actress Carrie Fisher, wed Austen Rydell on March 12 in an intimate ceremony held in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The actress wore a custom, ethereal gown by Rodarte , designed by its founders sister-duo Kate and Laura Mulleavy. The look was a white off-the-shoulder tulle gown with a sweetheart neckline and sparkles throughout.

Lourd styled her hair half-up in an elaborate braid and wore a matching white tulle veil with a long train.

Josephine Skriver

After nearly a decade together, Josephine Skriver and Alexander DeLeon, known professionally as Bohnes, tied the knot at the Acre Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on April 3.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel looked to Alberta Ferretti for her wedding dress. Ferretti created a long white slipdress covered in lace detailing with an embroidered lace trail to match. Skriver also wore jewelry by Logan Hollowell.

In May, Skriver and DeLeon held another ceremony, this time at the 50-yard line of the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home to the Las Vegas Raiders football team. The model wore a mini, silk bustier dress by Danielle Guizio and black-and-white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker surprised many when they chose to spontaneously wed hours after the 2022 Grammy Awards concluded at the famous One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, complete with an Elvis Presley impersonator to officiate. They reportedly married around 2 a.m. on April 4.

The Poosh founder, wore a vintage piece by Versace, which was a yellow strapless top with an embellished cross in the center, from the label’s fall 2012 collection. Both Kardashian and Barker wore leather jackets and sunglasses to match.

However, the wedding was not official as the couple did not obtain a marriage license prior to the ceremony.

On May 15, the couple had an official wedding (after acquiring a license) held at a courthouse in downtown Santa Barbara, Calif. The ceremony was reportedly very intimate, with only Kardashian’s maternal grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, and Barker’s father, Randy Barker, to witness the nuptials.

Unlike most traditional brides, the eldest Kardashian sister wore a mini white lace corset dress by Dolce & Gabbana, with a heart-shaped adornment at the center, and veil with matching sleeves attached.

The reality star confirmed the wedding when she posted a slew of black-and-white photos on her official Instagram page with the caption: “Till death do us part.”

Less than a week after their official nuptials in Santa Barbara, the couple had a third wedding celebration , this time in Portofino, Italy. The event included multiday festivities, celebrity performances and 50 of their closest family and friends.

Kardashian looked to Dolce & Gabbana once more for the couple’s third wedding celebration, wearing another white bustier minidress that featured a long veil to match while the musician wore a classic black suit, also designed by the Italian label.

Nicola Peltz

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham had one of the most lavish and star-studded celebrity weddings of the year so far, exchanging their vows on April 9 at Peltz’s Palm Beach, Fla., estate in front of nearly 600 guests.

Peltz, the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner, wore a custom wedding gown by Valentino , designed by its creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli .

Piccioli created the dress with a square neckline, with a more fitted silhouette to accentuate the waist and a long train. The lace veil was just as long as the dress and Peltz wore gloves in the same fabric to match. She topped off the look with Versace white Medusa platform heels.

The actress is known to work closely with Piccioli, and wore his designs for last year’s as well as this year’s Met Gala events.

Paulina Gretzky

Paulina Gretzky and professional golfer Dustin Johnson tied the knot on April 23 at the Blackberry Farm, a luxury hotel and resort, in Walland, Tenn.

Gretzky, the daughter of ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and actress Janet Jones, wore a custom look by Vera Wang . The dress was a light ivory diaphanous hand-beaded crystal gown with a plunging neckline and back. Wang also revealed on Instagram that the gown was covered in 100,000 Swarovski crystals and mini glass pearls.

She wore her blonde hair down in loose waves and had her makeup done by Mario Dedivanovic, best known for being the makeup artist for Kim Kardashian.

Chloë Sevigny

Chloë Sevigny and Siniša Mačković officially celebrated their union a second time on May 14 in an intimate ceremony held in Connecticut. The couple first tied the knot in 2020, days before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, at a New York City courthouse.

The award-winning actress wore a bridal gown by Jean Paul Gaultier , designed by its creative director Glenn Martens, from the label’s spring 2022 couture collection. With an unconventional and elaborate take on a traditional wedding dress, the look was sheer throughout over a lacy underlay, fashioned with ruffled sleeves and a bodice that went down to a sleek skirt with a thigh slit.

Throughout the day of festivities, Sevigny also wore bridal looks by Loewe , designed by Jonathan Anderson, and Mugler , designed by Casey Cadwallader.

Britney Spears

On June 9, Britney Spears and her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari wed in an intimate wedding ceremony hosted at the couple’s home in Los Angeles.

The pop icon wore a custom look by Versace, designed by Donatella Versace , which was an off-the-shoulder corset-like gown paired with a short veil and sheer gloves. The dress was designed with a portrait neckline that wrapped around the shoulders and came together with a series of pearl buttons.

According to the design house, it took 700 hours to create the custom wedding dress.

Asghari also wore a custom tuxedo by Versace for the wedding. Spears had previously announced on her Instagram shortly after her engagement that she would be wearing Versace for the wedding.

Sophia Bush

On June 11, Sophia Bush married Grant Hughes in a grand ceremony held at the Philbrook Museum of Art, a historic Italian renaissance-style villa with 25 acres of garden, in Tulsa, Okla.

Bush, well-known as Brooke Davis in “One Tree Hill,” opted for a more colorful iteration of a wedding dress, wearing an off-the-shoulder, floral print, balloon sleeve corset gown by Monique Lhuillier with a long trail.

The dress was custom-made for Bush, which she helped design.

“On this day, I wanted to represent us. Where we come from. Where we are going,” she wrote in her Instagram caption describing the dress. “Oklahoma tea roses for my husband and his family. Italian olives and branches for mine, and for what their offering signifies. California poppies for our home together. And our sweet, chunky bees, that we have cultivated together for years now.”

Toni Garrn

On June 20, Toni Garrn and Alex Pettyfer held another wedding in Paros, Greece. The two originally tied the knot in Hamburg, Germany in October 2020.

The former Victoria’s Secret model wore a custom dress by Elie Saab. The look featured a chiffon and lace bustier and a flowing skirt with intricate lace detailing throughout. Garrn wore her hair in a high bun and a matching long veil.

Kate Bock

On June 25, Kate Bock and her longtime boyfriend, NBA player Kevin Love, celebrated their nuptials at the New York Public Library in New York City.

The model wore a custom long-sleeve, high-neck gown by Ralph Lauren. The look featured an open-back design, lace detailing throughout and a long train. She also wore shoes and jewelry by the American designer. The dress apparently took more than 1,800 hours to make and was adorned with two million hand-placed beads that were embroidered on the bodice, sleeves, skirt an train.

Bock drew much of her inspiration for the wedding dress from Grace Kelly’s own nuptials to Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956. Kelly’s dress was created by award-winning designer Helen Rose of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios.

For the reception, Bock changed into a draped, off-the-shoulder dress by Danielle Frankel, a New York City-based bridal atelier.

Alexandra Daddario

In June, Alexandra Daddario exchanged vows with Andrew Form in a wedding celebration held at Preservation Hall in New Orleans, La.

The actress, well-known for her role in HBO’s “White Lotus,” was inspired by the style trends of the 1920s, particularly in New Orleans. To embody that, she wore a pleated silk dress with lace appliqué and tulle Watteau by Danielle Frankel and a floor-length veil.

In the pictures, which were taken by Storm Santos, Daddario and Form walk on the streets of the historic city, with the former holding an old-fashioned white lace umbrella.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez confirmed that she and Ben Affleck finally tied the knot on July 16 in a small ceremony at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

For the “quickie” wedding, as she described it, she wore two dresses, one was a white vintage boatneck look by Alexander McQueen and the other was Zuhair Murad, which which was a white lace off-the-shoulder gown with long white sleeves and a sweetheart neckline from the Lebanese designer’s spring 2023 bridal collection. The dress also featured a corset bodice, fishtail train and matching white lace veil.

On Aug. 20, the couple held another wedding celebration, this time in Georgia at Affleck’s private 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve.

For the weekend occasion, Lopez wore three different custom gowns by Ralph Lauren .

Her first dress was a turtleneck column gown with a dramatic ruffle hem featuring 1,000 hand-cut handkerchiefs and a voluminous skirt created from 500 meters of fabric cut into ruffles. The sleeves are inset with a cascading ruffle, draped from the back of the turtleneck to the shoulder to create a heritage-inspired look.

Her second look was a chandelier pearl gown adorned with thousands of cascading strings of pearls. According to a statement from Ralph Lauren , it took approximately 700 hours for 30 artisans to hand embroider the dress with micro-pleats of silk tulle, tiny pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystals.

To conclude the night’s festivities, Lopez changed into a sleek mermaid gown with a keyhole neckline embellished with Swarovski crystals of different shapes and shades of white, complete with a full skirt and topped with an organza overlay.

Sarah Hyland

On Aug. 20, Sarah Hyland said “I do” to Wells Adams in a ceremony held at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Barbara, Calif.

For the nuptials, the “Modern Family” actress looked the celebrity favorite wedding couturier Vera Wang, wearing two different looks by the designer .

Her first dress was a light ivory silk faille ballgown with a sweetheart neckline, a hand-pleated bodice, French tulle sleeves and a high slit. It was topped off with a cathedral-length Italian tulle veil with hand appliqué macramé lace border.

For the afterparty, Hyland changed into a soft white Italian crepe gown with a draped neckline, hand-placed macramé lace and draped Italian tulle sleeves.

READ MORE HERE:

Bridal 2022 Collections Trend: Casual Bride

Vera Wang Signs 10-Year Deal With Pronovias for Vera Wang Bride

Inside Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s Lavish Palm Beach Wedding