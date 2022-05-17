ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MN Department of Ag Issues Food Recalls

By Jeff McMahon
 2 days ago
UNDATED -- Check your cupboards for this week’s recalls. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has released a list of five food products sold in the state that are being recalled. Select varieties of Starburst, Life Savers, and Skittles Gummies. The voluntary recall was issued because there’s a possibility...

WJON

AM 1390 KRFO

