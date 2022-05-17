District attorney: California church shooting suspect charged with murder, attempted murder

BIG BAR, Calif. (AP) — A woman who was attacked by a mountain lion in Northern California says her dog jumped to her defense and was badly wounded in protecting her. "I will ever be able to live up to how amazing and loyal she is to me," Erin Wilson told the Sacramento Bee on Tuesday.
MONROEVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Northeastern Indiana authorities have identified a 6-year-old boy who died in a weekend house fire after his father was driven back by intense flames while trying to rescue him. The Allen County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the boy as Rory McBride and said he...
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Supreme Court upholds Republican congressional map, rejects gerrymandering claims. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador wins Idaho's GOP attorney general primary. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Shamaine Daniels wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Brad Little wins Republican nomination for governor in Idaho primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Christian Nascimento wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 4th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican Attorney General candidate Dennis Smith has dropped his plan to run in the August primary. Smith, a former legislator, tweeted his decision to drop out Tuesday night, several hours after Doug Wardlow announced that he'll run in the primary after losing the Republican endorsement to business attorney Jim Schultz at the party's convention last weekend.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Simpson wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Idaho's 2nd Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Watch now: Rain likely through the early afternoon today in Illinois, small chance of severe storms. Widespread showers and storms across the state Wednesday morning with additional activity expected in the afternoon. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
