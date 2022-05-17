Century 21 Lives!

We all know New York City retailing is in grim shape. The pandemic cemented people’s online buying habits, the rent is too damn high, and Amazon can underprice almost everything. There are empty stores on every block. The retailers that seem to have any kind of future tend to be...
New Yorkers were first introduced to the omakase berry back in 2018, when chefs at Michelin-starred restaurants around town (Atomix, Dominique Ansel Bakery and more) began incorporating the Japanese strawberry across their menus. Fast forward a few years and Oishii, the company behind the acclaimed produce, just announced the opening...
NYC has been called a world rather than a city , and it’s not only the mix of cultures, food, languages and communities that makes it so. Sometimes its actual appearance — from structures to landscapes — can evoke the feeling that you’re traveling to different countries, even within a few hundred square miles.
Happy Wednesday. It’s going to be a bit cooler today, with a high of 72 degrees. However, get your summer clothes ready for the weekend — we’ll definitely be into the high 80s and might even roll over into the 90s!. In a “too-good-to-be-true” campaign, GrubHub offered...
As a 15-minute delivery service uncovers its windows for business amid newly-proposed city regulations, local politicians still insist that “dark stores” — otherwise known as micro-fulfillment centers — are bad news for small businesses and corner bodegas. This week, GoPuff — one of several online fulfillment centers that grew like weeds in the proliferation of […]
Just Salad, a fast casual restaurant concept with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible, has opened in Harlem, New York, becoming the first fast casual salad chain within the community. The restaurant, located at 56 W. 125th St., marks the company's first location in Northern Manhattan. "We...
New York City has been doing a lot in recent years to improve its three airports—everything from building entire new terminals to modernizing concourses and security checkpoints. But one of the most passenger-friendly changes for airports in New York City was just announced on May 12. The Port Authority...
Multifamily deals in Manhattan and the Bronx highlighted an otherwise slow week for mid-market investment sales as a handful of longtime New York City landlords traded apartment buildings for between $10 million and $40 million. Landlord Yechiel Newhouse bought a 96-unit apartment building at 1514 Sedgwick Avenue in Morris Heights,...
A walking tour of a community can reveal so many interesting facts. About the homes, businesses, and people who lived there for many, many years. Upstate New York has a plethora of walking tours available for visitors to enjoy. Here are 11 great ones. These include a fascinating tour of...
Just a few blocks from the Yonkers train station and the daylighted Saw Mill river in Van der Donck Park, a New York City subway car floats above Wells Avenue connecting two buildings on a dead end street. Its direction: Yankee Stadium, with the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA logo) on it. It’s quite a sight and when you look closer, you see that it’s actually a pedestrian bridge. Why is it there?
The fever isn’t breaking. There are now bidding wars for one in every five Manhattan rental apartments (and one in three luxury units), according to the most recent Douglas Elliman report. Inventory in all of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and northwest Queens has been hovering well below 10,000 units — as of April, the number was just 7,669. Which is several thousand less than the number of entire-apartment and entire-home Airbnb rentals available in New York City right now: 10,572, according to AirDNA, a third-party site that tracks short-term rentals. Inside Airbnb, another site that scrapes Airbnb for listings data, puts the number even higher, at 20,397.
NYC is celebrating rap legend The Notorious B.I.G . in a rather big way this year, for what would have been his 50th birthday on May 21st. Biggie, a.k.a Christopher Wallace, was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Bedford-Stuyvesant. A New York native, Biggie made monumental contributions to NYC’s rap scene and is often referred as one of the best rappers of all time.
BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Business is back in Bronx Little Italy. They struggled with the unknown due to COVID-19, but now, restaurants are feeling better than ever. The Plaza di Belmont is back on weekends, bringing a little taste of Italy to the Bronx. PIX11 News visited several Arthur Avenue restaurants in June 2020. […]
The Celebrate Israel Parade is finally back this year after a two-year pandemic warranted hiatus. The spectacular event is scheduled for Sunday, May 22nd, and will bring thousands of Jews from around the country to the heart of New York City. As the day progresses, many parade-goers will surely grow hungry, which is exactly where this list comes in.
The Astor Place Cube, which has spent more than half a century being spun by drunk NYU students and curious tourists, is now locked in place. As The Village Sun reported Wednesday morning, Tony Rosenthal’s Alamo sculpture is wrapped in a metal brace. Local news site EV Grieve noticed...
This summer, the New York Transit Museum is bringing back a fan-favorite tradition with their Summer Nostalgia Rides. New Yorkers will get the opportunity to climb aboard vintage trains that were transporting people around the city more than a century ago. Three different Nostalgia Rides will be available this summer....
This upcoming Saturday would have been the great Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th birthday—and New York City is looking to celebrate the late icon the best way it knows how. The MTA has announced that it will release a special-edition MetroCard featuring an image of Biggie, only available at three subway stations near his old Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood—so you might want to hang out in the area to snag one for yourself. Needless to say, we expect these to become collector's items.
Transit officials on Monday unveiled a new staircase and entryway at the Times Square subway station that they said cost the transit authority a cool $30 million to build. MTA CEO Janno Lieber said the “stunning… first class” 15-foot wide staircase at the “center” of Broadway Plaza at 43rd Street Street would provide tourists and others with a clear path in and out of the “Crossroads of the World.”
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New York City is on high alert for COVID-19. Have you noticed? Probably not. With the alert level increased, the city recommends that New Yorkers mask up when they’re indoors or in crowds outdoors; to only gather in small groups, and to avoid large indoor gatherings.
