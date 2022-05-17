PFF gives Rams an offseason grade of B

It was another interesting offseason for the Los Angeles Rams this year, featuring some high-profile losses but also some big-name additions. They cut Johnny Hekker and traded away Robert Woods, while also losing key starters such as Von Miller, Austin Corbett and Darious Williams in free agency. They still haven’t re-signed Odell Beckham Jr. yet, either.

Their two most notable signings were Allen Robinson and Bobby Wagner, who at the time of being signed were arguably the best player remaining at their respective positions. Both Robinson and Wagner will help the Rams immensely, hopefully making up for the losses Los Angeles has suffered.

The draft was relatively uneventful for the Rams, since they didn’t go on the clock until No. 104 overall, but they came away with a potential Day 1 starter in the third round with Logan Bruss.

As a whole, the Rams did what they could to maintain a championship-caliber roster, and for the most part, Pro Football Focus liked their moves. PFF gave the Rams an offseason grade of B-, which is right in the middle of the pack among other teams.

Their free agency grade was “above average,” while PFF gave them a C+ for their draft.

Considering their lack of firepower this offseason, from their limited cap space to their previously traded first- and second-round picks, the Rams did pretty well to stay among the best teams in football.