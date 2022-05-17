ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

PFF gives Rams an offseason grade of B-

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hgUdM_0fhE2bNr00

It was another interesting offseason for the Los Angeles Rams this year, featuring some high-profile losses but also some big-name additions. They cut Johnny Hekker and traded away Robert Woods, while also losing key starters such as Von Miller, Austin Corbett and Darious Williams in free agency. They still haven’t re-signed Odell Beckham Jr. yet, either.

Their two most notable signings were Allen Robinson and Bobby Wagner, who at the time of being signed were arguably the best player remaining at their respective positions. Both Robinson and Wagner will help the Rams immensely, hopefully making up for the losses Los Angeles has suffered.

The draft was relatively uneventful for the Rams, since they didn’t go on the clock until No. 104 overall, but they came away with a potential Day 1 starter in the third round with Logan Bruss.

As a whole, the Rams did what they could to maintain a championship-caliber roster, and for the most part, Pro Football Focus liked their moves. PFF gave the Rams an offseason grade of B-, which is right in the middle of the pack among other teams.

Their free agency grade was “above average,” while PFF gave them a C+ for their draft.

Considering their lack of firepower this offseason, from their limited cap space to their previously traded first- and second-round picks, the Rams did pretty well to stay among the best teams in football.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
College Football HQ

Pittsburgh Steelers schedule for 2022 NFL season

The 2022 NFL season finds the Pittsburgh Steelers looking to rebound from a 9-7-1 campaign last fall, a 2nd place finish in the AFC North, and a loss in the first round of the playoffs against Kansas City in the Wild Card Round. Pittsburgh Steelers schedule for 2022 NFL seasonAll times Eastern Week ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pff#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Pro Football Focus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Analysis Network

New Update Sheds Light On Seahawks’ QB Situation

The Seattle Seahawks made a major change to their roster when they traded the face of the franchise, quarterback Russell Wilson, to the Denver Broncos. It was a move that felt inevitable to some as the philosophies of Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll were not matching up and something had to eventually give.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Raiders add Jordan Veasy

The Raiders are adding some depth at receiver. Las Vegas is signing Jordan Veasy, according to his agency the Overtime Sports Management Group. Veasy has bounced around since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He’s spent time with the Titans, Jaguars, Colts, Steelers, Bills, Commanders, and Texans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
157K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy