Chicago, IL

Lightfoot Rolls Back Weekend Curfew For Minors

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Lightfoot is taking further action to combat an outbreak of youth violence in downtown Chicago. The...

South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Cottage Grove, 79th Street Among Streets Proposed For Bus Improvements

HYDE PARK — Express bus routes along the south lakefront and other major South Side bus corridors could be in line for upgrades under a new Chicago Transit Authority plan. Better Streets for Buses proposes a network of streets to get bus-friendly improvements. It also includes a “toolbox” of improvements, which would be implemented as needed along major thoroughfares.
Crime & Safety
City
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Report: Irvin Said Charges Against Girlfriend ”Would Be Taken Care Of”

More controversy for Republican candidate for governor Richard Irvin. The Chicago Tribune reports that Irvin came to the scene when his then-girlfriend was arrested following an altercation with a security guard at a cannabis dispensary. A police report says an officer overheard Irvin call someone on the phone and say that the charges against the woman, quote, “would be taken care of.” Irvin says his words are mischaracterized in the police report, and says he was simply telling the woman that the case would be dealt with in court. The woman was charged with battery as an ordinance violation in Aurora, not as a criminal charge… a decision that Aurora officials say is up to the discretion of the arresting officer.
What Will Trigger the Return of Mask Mandates in Chicago?

Chicago could soon reach a high alert level for COVID, but that doesn't necessarily mean mask mandates will return right away, the city's top doctor said Tuesday. While masks are "strongly recommended" across the city with cases spiking, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said she's watching a different metric to determine if mandates will return.
#Curfew#Millennium Park#Unaccompanied Minors#Downtown Chicago
Ravenswood Manor Braces For 2 Alderpeople In 1 Small Neighborhood: ‘It’s Like They’re Paying Hot Potato With Us And Our Issues’

RAVENSWOOD MANOR — A newly approved map that governs Chicago’s ward boundaries for the next decade splits a small Northwest Side neighborhood into separate territories, frustrating residents who pushed for the area to remain under one alderperson. Ravenswood Manor, which covers about 60 acres between Albany Park and...
Public Safety
Gunfire erupts at Chicago hot dog stand across from Little Village school

CHICAGO - Two people were shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon when gunfire erupted just steps away from a Little Village elementary school. Just after 3 p.m., gunfire was exchanged near 23rd Place and Western Avenue, Chicago police said. The shooting unfolded in the parking lot of Donald’s Famous Hot Dogs, which is located across the street from Finkl Academy.
Entire Woodlawn block to be redeveloped with new housing

CHICAGO — 11 vacant lots in the West Woodlawn community will get new life through Cook County’s Buy Back the Block initiative. Five South Side natives are coming together to redevelop an entire block with new 3-flat buildings. Bonita Harrison, Sean Jones, DaJuan Robinson, Keith Lindsey and Derrick Walker all met through the Cook County […]
The best old-school Chicago restaurants

These are some of the best classic joints that Chicago has to offer. Whether it’s a nice steak place or you just want a good ol’ fashioned dog, these are some of the go-to’s that you should know!. Gene & Georgetti- An old school steakhouse that is...
Memorial Set For Monty, Beloved Piping Plover Who Died At Montrose Beach

UPTOWN — The life of Monty and his mate Rose will be celebrated at their summer home in Montrose Beach after the male piping plover died last week. The Monty memorial will take place at 6 p.m. May 25 at Montrose Beach, along the fence that separates the beach from the protected natural lakeshore area. The event will honor Monty, Rose and their family, Tamima Itani, lead volunteer with Chicago Piping Plovers group, announced Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL

